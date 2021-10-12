About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

One in Five Future Thyroid Cancers Linked to Excess Weight: Study

by Hannah Joy on December 10, 2021 at 11:19 PM
Font : A-A+

One in Five Future Thyroid Cancers Linked to Excess Weight: Study

Overweight and obese people can be more at risk of developing thyroid cancer. Therefore, it is highly essential to control your body weight to prevent thyroid cancer, reveals an Australian study.

The world-first study published in the International Journal of Cancer and led by Dr Maarit Laaksonen from UNSW's School of Mathematics and Statistics, found that one in five future thyroid cancers in Australia is attributable to current levels of overweight and obesity.

Advertisement


Dr Laaksonen, a senior lecturer in Data Science, says this is concerning as the prevalence of obesity in Australia has doubled during the last two decades, with 75 percent of Australian men and 60 per cent of Australian women being overweight or obese.

"This finding translates to close to 10,000 thyroid cancers in the next 10 years," Dr Laaksonen says. "Obesity explains 75 per cent of this burden in Australia."
Advertisement

The main authority for cancer research, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, has concluded that body fatness is a causal risk factor of thyroid cancer.

But Dr Laaksonen says this is the first time a study has evaluated the thyroid cancer burden attributable to current levels of overweight and obesity and compared this burden by sex.

Thyroid cancer is one of the few cancers that is 2-3 times as common in women as in men, but Dr Laaksonen says the study found that the future thyroid cancer burden attributable to overweight/obese is higher for men compared with women.

Being overweight or obese explains two in five thyroid cancers in men, and one in 10 thyroid cancers in women.

"It is still not well understood what causes the sex difference in overweight/obesity-related thyroid cancer risk," Dr Laaksonen says.

"But our findings add evidence to the urgent need to halt and reverse the current global trend in weight gain, especially obesity and especially in men."

Dr Maarit Laaksonen says while this study defines what is linked to one in five thyroid cancers in Australia, it's not well understood what explains the remainder.

"Other lifestyle factors do not appear to be implicated but ionizing radiation exposure, iodine deficiency and some genetic factors and family history are known to increase the thyroid cancer risk. Thyroid cancer is a bit like prostate cancer that its risk factors are not yet very well understood."

The study findings were based on seven Australian cohort studies involving 370,000 participants, which enabled the evaluation of less common cancers such as thyroid cancer.

"We linked the data from these seven studies, which all ascertained the participants' Body Mass Index [BMI] at study baseline, with national cancer and death databases, which allowed us to estimate the strength of BMI-cancer and BMI-death associations during the follow-up," Dr Laaksonen says.

"We estimated up-to-date prevalence of overweight and obesity in the Australian population from the latest National Health Survey from 2017-2018, and then combined the strength of association and exposure prevalence estimates to estimate population attributable fractions [PAF].

The PAFs describe what fraction of future cancers at the population level is explained by current exposure. We did this by applying advanced PAF methods which I developed."

The advanced PAF methods allow for unbiased disease burden estimates, as well as for the comparison of preventable disease burden by population subgroups in the study. "These methods require access to large cohort data," Dr Laaksonen says.

As prevalence of overweight/obesity is higher in men than women it adds to the sex difference in thyroid cancer burden.

"Finally, we multiplied the PAF estimates by the projected numbers of thyroid cancers in the next ten years (2021-2030) to get the absolute numbers of thyroid cancers that are expected to occur due to body fatness," Dr Laaksonen says.

The aim of the project, which was jointly funded by the National Health and Medical Research Council and the Cancer Institute NSW, was to evaluate for the first time preventable future burden of cancer in Australia and its determinants.

The team involved in this study includes collaborators and representatives of the seven cohort studies on which the study was based on.

They are from various Australian universities, institutes and Cancer Councils.

Dr Laaksonen has previously published findings on preventable lung, colorectal, breast, endometrial, ovarian, pancreatic, kidney, bladder and head and neck cancers.

The data scientist is a member of an international team that has recently received a $550,000 grant from the World Cancer Research Fund to expand the cancer burden analyses internationally.

"This grant is a fantastic opportunity to use my methods to inform global cancer control. Our collaboration includes experts at Cancer Council Victoria, University of Melbourne, University of New South Wales and Harvard University," she says.

Her next steps include a study on the preventable burden of stomach and oesophageal cancers, and a summary paper on preventable cancer burden in Australia across all cancers.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Medicaid Expansion Linked to Reductions in Mortality
Long Covid: Breathlessness can Signal Heart Problems >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
Health Benefits of Microgreens
Health Benefits of Microgreens
Cochlear Implants may Consequently Drive Hearing Loss
Cochlear Implants may Consequently Drive Hearing Loss
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Iodine Deficiency Disorder Hyperthyroidism Hypothyroidism Thyroid Cancer Hashimoto´s Thyroiditis Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy Neck Cracking Hashimoto's Diet: Best Foods for Hypothyroidism 

Recommended Reading
Risk of Thyroid Cancer High Among 2,000 Fukushima Workers
Risk of Thyroid Cancer High Among 2,000 Fukushima Workers
The operator of Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan revealed that more than 2,000 people who worked at ...
Socioeconomic Status Linked to More Advanced Thyroid Cancer at Time of Diagnosis: Study
Socioeconomic Status Linked to More Advanced Thyroid Cancer at Time of Diagnosis: Study
According to new data presented at the 82nd Annual Meeting of the American Thyroid Association, ......
Among Insured Patients, Thyroid Cancer Rising Most Rapidly
Among Insured Patients, Thyroid Cancer Rising Most Rapidly
According to a head and neck surgeon at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center, the rapid ....
Brooke Burke-Charvet Has Successful Surgery for Thyroid Cancer
Brooke Burke-Charvet Has Successful Surgery for Thyroid Cancer
Dancing With the Stars co-host Brooke Burke-Charvet revealed that her surgery to remove a cancerous ...
Hashimoto's Diet: Best Foods for Hypothyroidism
Hashimoto's Diet: Best Foods for Hypothyroidism
Hashimoto''s diet is given for people suffering with Hashimoto''s Thyroiditis. Hashimoto''s diet is ...
Hashimoto´s Thyroiditis
Hashimoto´s Thyroiditis
Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is an autoimmune disorder of the thyroid causing hypothyroidism. Synthetic h...
Hyperthyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hyperthyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland makes excessive thyroid hormone. Grave’s d...
Hypothyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Symptoms of hypothyroidism are often general, unspecific changes in the body. Lethargy, weight gain,...
Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy
Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy
Hypothyroidism is a health condition where the thyroid gland produces less thyroid hormone. Hypothyr...
Iodine Deficiency Disorder
Iodine Deficiency Disorder
To control IDD, the ‘National Goiter Control Program (NGCP)’ was launched which was later renamed as...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
“Shaped like a butterfly she sits within the neck,” that’s what an anonymous poet wrote about the th...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close