About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Omicron Subvariant Drives Three-Quarters Of New COVID Cases

by Colleen Fleiss on April 24, 2022 at 11:21 PM
Font : A-A+

Omicron Subvariant Drives Three-Quarters Of New COVID Cases

In the United States, the BA.2 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant has accounted for nearly three-quarters of new Covid-19 infections, stated the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The BA.2 variant represented 74.4 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases in the country for the week ending April 16, slightly down from 75.5 per cent a week prior, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC data.

Advertisement


The variant has been steadily rising in proportion due to its increased transmissibility compared to the original Omicron strain.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
International Cesarean Awareness Month 2022 — Foster Women-Centered Care!
International Cesarean Awareness Month 2022 — Foster Women-Centered Care!
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Awareness Month 2022 —
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Awareness Month 2022 — "Get Yourself Tested"
World Earth Day 2022 —
World Earth Day 2022 — "Invest In Our Planet"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) Omicron Variant of COVID-19 

Recommended Reading
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and ......
New Versions of Omicron BA.2 Variant Found
New Versions of Omicron BA.2 Variant Found
New sublineages are spreading 25% faster than BA.2 and are increasing Covid-19 cases and ......
New Omicron Sublineages Detected in South Africa
New Omicron Sublineages Detected in South Africa
Omicron sublineages BA.4 and BA.5 exist in South Africa, confirmed sources. Mohale said the BA.4 ......
Booster Dose Cuts Omicron Infection Three Days Earlier Than Delta, Reveals Lancet
Booster Dose Cuts Omicron Infection Three Days Earlier Than Delta, Reveals Lancet
Individuals who have taken a booster dose are likely to recuperate from Omicron three days earlier ....
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem inflammatory syndromeis a life-threatening illness that causes complex reactions of immu...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients Diaphragmatic Hernia Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Sanatogen Find a Hospital Daily Calorie Requirements Indian Medical Journals Drug Interaction Checker The Essence of Yoga

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR