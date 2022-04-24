Omicron Subvariant Drives Three-Quarters Of New COVID Cases

In the United States, the BA.2 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant has accounted for nearly three-quarters of new Covid-19 infections, stated the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



The BA.2 variant represented 74.4 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases in the country for the week ending April 16, slightly down from 75.5 per cent a week prior, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC data.