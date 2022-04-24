About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Ultrasound may Help Treat Diabetes

by Karishma Abhishek on April 24, 2022 at 11:59 PM
Font : A-A+

Ultrasound may Help Treat Diabetes

Possibility of treating type 2 diabetes without drugs can be now feasible by using ultrasound as per a study led by GE Research, including investigators from the Yale School of Medicine, UCLA, and the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering.

Across three different animal models researchers have demonstrated how short bursts of ultrasound targeted at specific clusters of nerves in the liver can effectively lower insulin and glucose levels.

Advertisement


The demonstrated a unique non-invasive ultrasound method designed to stimulate specific sensory nerves in the liver. The technology is called peripheral focused ultrasound stimulation (pFUS) and it allows highly targeted ultrasound pulses to be directed at specific tissue containing nerve endings.

"We used this technique to explore stimulation of an area of the liver called the porta hepatis," the researchers explained in a Nature briefing. "This region contains the hepatoportal nerve plexus, which communicates information on glucose and nutrient status to the brain but has been difficult to study as its nerve structures are too small to separately stimulate with implanted electrodes."
Advertisement

The newly published study indicates short targeted bursts of pFUS at this area of the liver successfully reversed the onset of hyperglycaemia. The treatment was found to be effective in three separate animal models of diabetes: mice, rats and pigs.

"Unfortunately, there are currently only very few drugs that lower insulin levels," explained Raimund Herzog, a Yale School of Medicine endocrinologist working on the project. "If our ongoing clinical trials confirm the promise of the preclinical studies reported in this paper, and ultrasound can be used to lower both insulin and glucose levels, ultrasound neuromodulation would represent an exciting and entirely new addition to the current treatment options for our patients."

The study found just three minutes of focused ultrasound each day was enough to maintain normal blood glucose levels in the diabetic animals. Studies in humans are currently underway to work out whether this method translates from animal studies. But there are other hurdles facing broad clinical deployment of the technique beyond simply proving it works.

Current ultrasound tools used to perform this kind of pFUS technique require trained technicians. The researchers suggest the technology exists to simplify and automate these systems in a way that could be used by patients at home, but it will need to be developed before this treatment can be widely deployed.

"... wearable ultrasound probes have minimized the need for manual handling of the probe during use, and automated anatomical target detection software is now available to enable target tracking in real time using convolution neural-network models," the researchers write in the new paper. "These advances may enable the development of novel wearable ultrasound systems that can be applied by unskilled users, and further enable use across clinical applications and settings."

Of course, it is important to note this study was funded and led by investigators at GE Research, an innovation arm of global powerhouse company General Electric. So if anyone has the resources to develop some kind of small, targeted ultrasound device to use at home as a diabetic treatment it is this company.

Christopher Puleo, corresponding author on the new study and senior biomedical engineer at GE Research, says these kinds of novel non-pharmaceutical methods could replace a number of drug treatments in the future. “We're now in the midst of human feasibility trials with a group of type-2 diabetic subjects, which begins our work toward clinical translation," Puleo said. "The use of ultrasound could be a game-changer in how bioelectronic medicines are used and applied to disease, such as Type- 2 diabetes, in the future."

Other researchers are a bit more cautious in their interpretation of these new findings. A comment on the research from the editors of the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering does admit this innovation could ultimately lead to a new kind of diabetes treatment, but lots more work is needed before we get there.

"That pulses of focused ultrasound applied to the hepatoportal neural plexus can restore glucose homeostasis, as the authors show in various animal models, underscores the therapeutic relevance of brain-liver nerve pathways, and could eventually constitute an alternative non-invasive treatment for type-2 diabetes and other metabolic conditions," the editors write in a statement accompanying the new publication. "The approach warrants further testing in larger animals."

Richard Benninger, a diabetes researcher from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, called the new work an extremely thorough demonstration of how ultrasound could be used to ameliorate diabetes.

"The authors provide a detailed characterization for how the reversal of hyperglycaemia occurs in multiple peripheral and central tissues, across multiple animal models," said Benninger, who did not work on the new research. "This approach represents a new paradigm for diabetes treatment and the deployability of ultrasound means it is readily translatable."

Of course, a positive early animal study can still mean we are years away from real-world clinical application. The GE Research team said further preclinical studies have been conducted exploring different ultrasound doses and durations. Initial human studies have also begun, with preliminary results expected later this year.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
International Cesarean Awareness Month 2022 — Foster Women-Centered Care!
International Cesarean Awareness Month 2022 — Foster Women-Centered Care!
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Awareness Month 2022 —
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Awareness Month 2022 — "Get Yourself Tested"
World Earth Day 2022 —
World Earth Day 2022 — "Invest In Our Planet"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Radioisotope Scan Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Egg Donation Ultrasound Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise 

Recommended Reading
Simple Analysis for Women With Diabetes, Aged 40 Years or More
Simple Analysis for Women With Diabetes, Aged 40 Years or More
New study reveals that regular use of cosmetics that contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ......
Want to be Free of Diabetes? - Go for Plant-based Diets
Want to be Free of Diabetes? - Go for Plant-based Diets
Can eating plant-based foods prevent type 2 diabetes? they lower risk factors such as inflammation, ...
Diabetes, Blood Pressure High in India Post-COVID
Diabetes, Blood Pressure High in India Post-COVID
In India, post pandemic, the prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, ......
Diabetes
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, sy...
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels a...
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Di...
Diabetes and Exercise
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the...
Diabetic Diet
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nut...
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with ......
Egg Donation
Egg Donation
The term ‘Egg Donation’ is commonly used to refer to the contribution of her eggs by a woman to anot...
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed ...
Radioisotope Scan
Radioisotope Scan
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Nuclear Medicine...
Ultrasound
Ultrasound
Ultrasound scan or sonogram uses sound waves to obtain images of the internal organs. Ultrasound sca...

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker Drug - Food Interactions Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Noscaphene (Noscapine) Accident and Trauma Care Selfie Addiction Calculator Sanatogen Find a Hospital Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE