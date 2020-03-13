medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Old Italian Couple Died of Covid-19 Two Hours Apart

by Ramya Rachamanti on  March 13, 2020 at 9:59 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Elderly Italian couple died of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) just two hours apart after spending 60 years of their lives together.

The couple did not get much medical assistance in their last days which were spent in lockdown, their son claimed.
Old Italian Couple Died of Covid-19 Two Hours Apart
Old Italian Couple Died of Covid-19 Two Hours Apart

The couple were confined to their home for eight days, running a fever of 39 degrees celsius (102.2 Fahrenheit), according to their son, Luca Carrara.


While Luigi was taken to Bergamo hospital on Saturday, his wife Severa was admitted to the same facility on Sunday, Luca told local newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Luigi worked as a bricklayer before retirement and Severa was a housewife.

The elderly couple''s son Luca told the newspaper that he was unable to see his parents before they died.

"They died alone, that''s how this virus works," he was quoted as saying.

"Your loved ones are left alone and you can''t even say goodbye, hug them, try to give them some comfort. (You can''t even tell them) a good lie like ''everything will be fine''," he was quoted as saying.

Their death highlighted how some coronavirus victims might embrace death without having their near and dear ones around.

Coronavirus cases in Italy surpassed 12,000, while the death toll reached 827.

According to a report in The Guardian on Thursday, Italy''s government has ordered all shops, bars and restaurants across the country to close.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus

Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.

More News on:

Sexual Intercourse Facts

What's New on Medindia

Keto Flu: Ketogenic Diet may Trigger Flu-like Symptoms during Initial Weeks

Telehealth Well Positioned to Tackle and Contain COVID-19 Outbreak

Lichen Sclerosus
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive