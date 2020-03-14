medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

Covid-19 Coronavirus Medical Education Guidelines

by Iswarya on  March 14, 2020 at 11:12 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Education Management Solutions, LLC (EMS), the leader in medical simulation learning management technology, has released Covid-19 contingency ready workflows for healthcare education.
Covid-19 Coronavirus Medical Education Guidelines
Covid-19 Coronavirus Medical Education Guidelines

This HIPAA-ready telemedicine capability is supported by newly released guidelines on the best practices for utilizing SIMULATIONiQ telemedicine to support uninterrupted healthcare education and simulation training.


"A key challenge for our customers and other academic institutes is how can I follow the best practices outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, (CDC) to protect students, including social distancing practices, and also provide engaged and high-quality medical education?" said Anurag Singh, President, and CEO. "We are focused on the health and safety of our customers and communities, and are so pleased that our product feature can help keep education programs moving forward with high quality, engaged, live and interactive simulation learning."

The telemedicine feature is available immediate use by existing SIMULATIONiQ Enterprise and Enterprise Cloud customers. The feature is also available and ready for immediate deployment on their newest medical simulation platform, SIMULATIONiQ AV Cloud.

To understand more about how telemedicine can support online healthcare education, please visit http://www.simulationiq.com.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus

Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.

Telehealth Well Positioned to Tackle and Contain COVID-19 Outbreak

Telehealth provides the right opportunity to all countries to tackle and contain the current global crisis of COVID-19 outbreak without risking travel of patients or healthcare personnel.

COVID-19: Cleanliness Could be the Best Weapon to Fight Coronavirus

Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Deadly China virus continues to spread rapidly across the globe. Therefore, cleanliness could be a powerful weapon to kill deadly viruses and bacteria. So, keep your house clean to prevent coronavirus.

Old Italian Couple Died of Covid-19 Two Hours Apart

Severa Belotti, 82, and Luigi Carrara, 86, who lived in Albino in the northern Italian province of Bergamo, died, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Layman’s Guide to Understanding Medical Specialists

A medical specialist is a recognized expert in his field and is usually accredited by a medical board. Read about forty four different specialist and what they do.

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome

MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.

More News on:

Layman’s Guide to Understanding Medical SpecialistsMiddle East Respiratory Syndrome

What's New on Medindia

Keto Flu: Ketogenic Diet may Trigger Flu-like Symptoms during Initial Weeks

Telehealth Well Positioned to Tackle and Contain COVID-19 Outbreak

Lichen Sclerosus
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive