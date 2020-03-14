Covid-19 Coronavirus Medical Education Guidelines

‘Education Management Solutions flagship simulation education product, SIMULATIONiQ, natively supports telemedicine, a requirement primarily needed by many healthcare education programs. ’

"A key challenge for our customers and other academic institutes is how can I follow the best practices outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, (CDC) to protect students, including social distancing practices, and also provide engaged and high-quality medical education?" said Anurag Singh, President, and CEO. "We are focused on the health and safety of our customers and communities, and are so pleased that our product feature can help keep education programs moving forward with high quality, engaged, live and interactive simulation learning."The telemedicine feature is available immediate use by existing SIMULATIONiQ Enterprise and Enterprise Cloud customers. The feature is also available and ready for immediate deployment on their newest medical simulation platform, SIMULATIONiQ AV Cloud.To understand more about how telemedicine can support online healthcare education, please visit http://www.simulationiq.com.Source: Newswise