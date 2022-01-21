Novel Technology may Help Reprogram Our DNA

Biological information flows can now be shaped by building 'valves' in DNA (code of life) as per a study at the University of Bristol, published in the journal Nature Communications.
The team focused on how the information encoded in DNA is read, and specifically, how these flows (of cellular processes) could be regulated by creating "valves" to tune the flow from one region of DNA to another.
"Similar to a valve that controls the rate that a liquid flows through a pipe, these valves shape the flow of molecular processes along DNA. These flows allow cells to make sense of the information stored in their genomes and the ability to control them enables us to reprogram their behaviours in useful ways," says Dr. Thomas Gorochowski, senior author and Royal Society University Research Fellow at the University of Bristol.
