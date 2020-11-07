Novel Drug Candidate may Develop Effective Treatments for Brain Disorders

‘Protein NKCC1 is a promising target for the treatment of brain disorders. ’

The two groups worked on complementary aspects of the research study: the De Vivo's group designed the new molecules with the aid of computational methods, and synthesize them, whereas the Cancedda's lab focused on extensive biological tests of such compounds. The final result represents the development of a promising chemical compound, which is usually referred in the pharmaceutical industry to as 'drug candidate' because of its potential to become a clinical drug in the forthcoming years.Co-first authors of the research article are Annalisa Savardi (Cancedda's Lab) and Marco Borgogno (De Vivo's lab), who worked synergistically to identify the novel chemical compounds and investigate their biological consequences in the brain of preclinical models of neurodevelopmental disorders. Such models are the first experimental steps to verify the benefits and safety of the new drug.In particular, researchers focused on the effect of the molecules on the protein NKCC1, a very promising target for drugs to treat brain disorders. NKCC1 is a transporter of chorine (and other) ions in the brain, and the correct concentration of such ions is crucial for brain function. In several brain disorders like Down syndrome, autism, and epilepsy, the concentration of such ions in the brain is dysregulated due to NKCC1 abnormal function. These newly discovered compounds can potently and selectively block NKCC1, without undesired side effects (excessive diuresis) caused in fact by other existing drugs which are non-selective NKCC1 inhibitors."This study and exciting results come at a time where neuroscience drug discovery in industry struggles to deliver novel breakthrough classes of effective molecules. As a matter of fact, therapeutic options for most of the neurodevelopmental disorders have remained scant, or not highly effective over the last decades. This is mainly due to a poor understanding of the mechanisms underlying these challenging pathological conditions. This discovery follows several years of work on NKCC1 function and inhibition at IIT and will possibly bring us closer to the development of sustainable therapeutics for the treatment of a number of brain disorders" - comments Laura Cancedda."At this point, our most promising compound could enter into clinical tests in hospitals in less than two years from now. This additional step toward making this compound an approved drug, however, requires further work and more funds. For this reason, we plan to launch a new start-up company dedicated to this project. It would be wonderful to see our discovery impacting on those in needs" - adds Marco De Vivo.The newly discovered and promising drug candidate is now undergoing advanced preclinical studies to move it forward and hopefully reach clinical studies soon. Additional studies will allow defining the overall safety profile of the molecule and other key parameters, such as pharmacokinetics, formulation, and dosing, necessary to fulfill the regulatory requirements to access clinical studies.eSource: Eurekalert