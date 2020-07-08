by Samhita Vitta on  August 7, 2020 at 1:25 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Novel CT Scanning Method Can Improve Heart Massage
Novel 3D CT scanning technique used in a deceased person with stimulated heart massage gives insights into better treatments for cardiac arrest.

Rapid first aid during cardiac arrest makes the difference between life and death. But what happens to the heart and the internal organs when people come running and begin to give well-meaning but heavy-handed heart massage as they attempt to keep the person who has suffered a cardiac arrest alive?

A research collaboration between the Department of Forensic Medicine at Aarhus University, Denmark, and the East Midlands Forensic Pathology Unit at the University of Leicester in the UK now offers an answer to this question.


Using a new CT scanning method, the researchers show how the chest and abdominal region of a deceased person move during simulated heart massage.

"Specifically, we've simulated heart massage by compressing the chest of a deceased person in a controlled manner in precisely the same way as would happen with heart massage. Though with the difference that this was done gradually and in slow motion while the whole process was CT scanned at the same time," explains Kasper Hansen, assistant professor at the Department of Forensic Medicine at Aarhus University and the lead author of the study, which has been published in the scientific journal Resuscitation.

The method can be compared with a stop motion video production, but where each image in the video has been replaced by a complete 3D CT scan.

The method reproduces the organs movements during heart massage in a very detailed way and makes it possible to perform advanced imaging analysis on the volumetric dynamic CT dataset.

According to the Danish Heart Foundation, in Denmark 5,400 people suffer cardiac arrest outside of the hospitals every year, with approx. 16 per cent of them surviving. Although more people than previously survive thanks to stronger efforts in general resuscitation training and improved rehabilitation, there is still room for improvement in resuscitation techniques and procedures.

Kasper Hansen hopes that this is where the new CT scanning method will prove useful. "The goal of heart massage is blood circulation, but we don't know enough about how the blood is pumped on wards, and why certain characteristic heart massage injuries such as lesions on the internal organs occur," he says.

"There are many unknowns in connection with resuscitation. The new technique makes it possible to examine different aspects of heart massage. Using the method allows us to directly study the organ movements, and may help to clarify the basis for important physiological mechanisms. Because the scans have been carried out on a deceased person, it hasn't been possible to measure the blood flow directly. However, the method clearly demonstrates how, for example, the heart is affected during heart massage, and we can therefore gain a better understanding of the critical mechanisms during heart massage," says Kasper Hansen.

In connection with the scientific publication, the study presents five videos that have been exported with so-called predefined display settings from the specialized imaging software.

"Specialized radiological software is needed to be able to utilize and show the full potential of the method and what it can deliver. In the article we therefore use the videos as a practical and known format to communicate how our new method is able to contribute to creating new insight into different elements of heart massage for experts within the field. Furthermore, we believe that anyone who has completed a first aid course will be able to relate to the videos. So we also hope that these videos will be fully utilized in the general first aid courses," says Kasper Hansen.

"Our results are a fine example of how research on the deceased can help the living, which is a mantra within forensic medicine research all over the world. The relatives of the deceased person used in this study have agreed to the experiment being carried out and to the publication of the results." This is of invaluable importance for this type of research, emphasizes Kasper Hansen. "It helps to bring us closer to our goal, which is for the method we present in the study to contribute to the development of better and more effective procedures for the treatment of cardiac arrest - and in this way to more people surviving a cardiac arrest," says Kasper Hansen.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Alexa Helps Detect Cardiac Arrest and Calls Emergency Care For You
Smart speaker like Alexa can act as a contactless system that continuously monitors a person's breathing and identifies agonal breathing of cardiac arrest and immediately alerts family or calls emergency services for help.
READ MORE
Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosks – A Boon for Cardiac Arrest Patients!
Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosks, a novel innovation, have been developed to train people to perform CPR on cardiac arrest patients outside the hospital. This technology has a huge potential to save many lives.
READ MORE
Statin Use Prior Cardiac Arrest Improves Survival Rate
Study shows that statin users are likely to survive longer after a cardiac arrest compares to non-users.
READ MORE
Status of Elderly In-Hospital Cardiac Arrest Survivors
Less is known about how the life of a cardiac survivor changes after cardiac arrest. The survivor experiences mental, physical and psychological disabilities after cardiac arrest.
READ MORE
Anti-Aging Treatment with Vinotherapy or Wine Facials
Experience the bliss of vinotherapy - the power of grapes for a kissable skin.
READ MORE
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.
READ MORE
Introduction To Physiotherapy
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Physiotherapy
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.
READ MORE
Self-Massage Types
It seems improbable to massage your body, but once you do, it is a stress buster.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE
Types of Physiotherapy
Physiotherapy is a branch of healthcare science, that mainly concentrates on the physical aspects of an individual's healthcare, by treating their physical ailments.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

Introduction To PhysiotherapyTypes of PhysiotherapyHeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisAnti-Aging Treatment with Vinotherapy or Wine FacialsSelf-Massage TypesPericarditis