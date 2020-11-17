by Angela Mohan on  November 17, 2020 at 10:43 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

No Data On the Additional Benefit of Trifarotene in Moderate Acne
New study evaluated the added benefit of Trifarotene in comparison with adapalene and benzoyl peroxide or of clindamycin and benzoyl peroxide for patients with acne vulgaris of the face and trunk.

As the drug manufacturer's dossier did not contain any study data suitable for a direct or indirect comparison with this appropriate comparator therapy, it was concluded that an added benefit of trifarotene is not proven.

Placebo-controlled approval studies


The manufacturer cited two randomized controlled trials from the approval process in which trifarotene was compared with placebo, so they cannot be used for comparison with an established treatment alternative. In addition, the treatment phases of 12 weeks were very short.

For a chronic condition like acne vulgaris, a minimum of 24 weeks is needed for a benefit assessment. The dossier contained supplementary information on a 1-year study, but this study had no control arm.

Enough affected people for good comparative studies

According to the manufacturer, there are about one to two million people with moderate acne vulgaris in Germany alone. Katharina Biester from IQWiG's Drug Assessment Department is critical of the fact that, even in such a widespread therapeutic indication, the approval studies were again only carried out in comparison with placebo:

"There is a declared political will in Europe to generate evidence for comparisons between drugs. One wonders, therefore, why development programmes for new drugs are not aimed at answering both the questions of the approval and those of the benefit assessment."

G-BA decides on the extent of added benefit

The dossier assessment is part of the early benefit assessment according to the Act on the Reform of the Market for Medicinal Products (AMNOG) supervised by the G-BA. After publication of the dossier assessment, the G-BA conducts a commenting procedure and makes a final decision on the extent of the added benefit.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Acne
Acne vulgaris, popularly known as 'pimples' or 'zits' is a skin condition affecting most teenagers.
READ MORE
Blackheads / Comedones
Blackheads or comedones are skin abrasions formed due to clogging of hair follicle with excess sebum. Learn more about its various treatment methods.
READ MORE
Foods That Can Make Skin Oily
Wrong food choices and poor skin care contribute to oily skin and acne. Avoiding foods that secrete excess oil and including nutritious food can improve the skin health.
READ MORE
Hidradenitis Suppurativa
Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) or Acne Inversa is severe form of chronic acne of the sweat glands which produce a scent or odor and are located in the armpit, groin or ano-genital area. Although till recently there was no cure but some advances is helping science find a cure for it.
READ MORE
Rashes Symptom Evaluation
The lesions in rashes vary from small skin discolorations to large fluid-filled bullae.
READ MORE
Skin Disease
Skin diseases also known as dermatologic disorders are many in number and so are their causes. The common skin diseases or skin disorders are usually related to the epidermal layer of skin.
READ MORE
Ten Most Common Skin Disorders
Skin problems cause discomfort and embarrassment necessitating effective treatment. Here are 10 common skin disorders including acne, rosacea and skin cancer.
READ MORE
Top 10 Ways to Clear Acne
Living with acne can be tough, but not anymore. Here we bring you the 10 best ways to deal with acne.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

AcneStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineSkin DiseaseRashes Symptom EvaluationExfoliateHidradenitis SuppurativaTop 10 Ways to Clear AcneBlackheads / ComedonesTen Most Common Skin DisordersFoods That Can Make Skin Oily