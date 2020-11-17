New Drug Effective in Most of the Patients With Pericarditis

Currently, there are no FDA approved therapies for pericarditis. Anti-inflammatories and steroids- often with harsh side effects- are used to treat the condition. The Rhapsody global Phase 3 clinical trial studied 61 patients with recurrent pericarditis, who were randomized to rilonacept or placebo.After 16 weeks of treatment, 81% of patients on once-weekly rilonacept, reported no or minimal pericarditis symptoms versus 25% on the placebo. The drug not only resolved active episodes after the first dose, but it also decreased recurrences by 96%.All patients involved who had been taking corticosteroids tapered and successfully transitioned to rilonacept."Recurring pericarditis is painful and can be debilitating to those who suffer from it," said Allan Klein M.D., director of the Center for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Pericardial Diseases at Cleveland Clinic, co-principal investigator of the study, and a paid member of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals' scientific advisory board."The Rhapsody trial was highly successful, essentially stopping this disease, and provides a new hope for these patients."Of the 25 safety events in the study, 23 occurred in the placebo group, while only two occurred in the rilonacept group.Source: Eurekalert