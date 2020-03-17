No Coronavirus Cases in Northeastern Region Yet

No positive coronavirus (Covid-19) case has surfaced in the 8 northeastern states so far, reports Tripura Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar referring to various government reports.

Kumar said that though no positive case has been found in the northeastern region till now, utmost alertness is being maintained, and a close vigil is being kept at the bordering areas of the region to prevent the spread of Covid-19.



‘All educational institutions, swimming polls, Anganwadi centers, cinema halls, and gymnasiums would remain closed in Tripura until March 31. ’





The Chief Secretary also said that despite the issuance of two advisories, public gatherings are being held in the state. "The District Magistrates have been instructed to issue appropriate orders under Section 144 of the CrPC to restrict gathering of people to prevent the spread of the dreaded Covid-19," he said.



"The authorities would keep a close watch on the spread of rumors that could create unnecessary panic among the people," Kumar added.



