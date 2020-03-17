medindia
No Coronavirus Cases in Northeastern Region Yet

by Iswarya on  March 17, 2020 at 10:13 AM Tropical Disease News
No positive coronavirus (Covid-19) case has surfaced in the 8 northeastern states so far, reports Tripura Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar referring to various government reports.
Kumar said that though no positive case has been found in the northeastern region till now, utmost alertness is being maintained, and a close vigil is being kept at the bordering areas of the region to prevent the spread of Covid-19.


"Cooked food is being supplied by the Anganwadi centers under the Special Nutrition Programme (SNP) to the homes for the children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers without any disruption," Kumar told the media after a review meeting chaired by Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

The Chief Secretary also said that despite the issuance of two advisories, public gatherings are being held in the state. "The District Magistrates have been instructed to issue appropriate orders under Section 144 of the CrPC to restrict gathering of people to prevent the spread of the dreaded Covid-19," he said.

"The authorities would keep a close watch on the spread of rumors that could create unnecessary panic among the people," Kumar added.

Source: IANS

