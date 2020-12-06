No Community Transmission of Covid-19 In India

The ICMR chief, however, said they have to continue with the strategy of testing, tracing, tracking and quarantine. He also stressed on to continue with the containment measures, saying "we have found success with those measures until now".
The ICMR's clarification comes amid India recording its biggest single-day jump in new coronavirus cases with 9,996 fresh infections and 357 patients dying, taking the total number of cases to nearly 2.86 lakh cases. This is the ninth consecutive day that the country - fifth worst-hit by the pandemic - reported over 9,000 Covid-19 cases.
Source: IANS