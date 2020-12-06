No Community Transmission of Covid-19 In India

Community transmission of Covid-19 at the national level is positively out of reach as while the lockdown measures helped in controlling the spread of the deadly virus.



"There is a heightened debate on community transmission. WHO has not given definition on it. India is such a large country and the prevalence is so low. The prevalence is less than one per cent in small districts. It is slightly higher in the urban areas. In the containment areas, it may be slightly higher. But, we are definite that India is not in community transmission," Bhargava said at the daily press briefing.



"I would like to emphasise that it is not in community transmission."



‘new coronavirus cases with 9,996 fresh infections and 357 patients dying.’





The ICMR's clarification comes amid India recording its biggest single-day jump in new coronavirus cases with 9,996 fresh infections and 357 patients dying, taking the total number of cases to nearly 2.86 lakh cases. This is the ninth consecutive day that the country - fifth worst-hit by the pandemic - reported over 9,000 Covid-19 cases.



Source: IANS The ICMR chief, however, said they have to continue with the strategy of testing, tracing, tracking and quarantine. He also stressed on to continue with the containment measures, saying "we have found success with those measures until now".The ICMR's clarification comes amid India recording its biggest single-day jump in new coronavirus cases with 9,996 fresh infections and 357 patients dying, taking the total number of cases to nearly 2.86 lakh cases. This is the ninth consecutive day that the country - fifth worst-hit by the pandemic - reported over 9,000 Covid-19 cases.Source: IANS "I would like to emphasise that it is not in community transmission."

Recommended Reading Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out READ MORE