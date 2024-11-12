Nitric Oxide: Key to Autism and Alzheimer`s Treatment

Nitric oxide’s molecular link between autism and Alzheimer’s shows an innovative approach to diagnostics and treatments.

Autism Research Breakthrough Discovered by Hebrew University Researchers



Nitric Oxide's Role in Brain Disorders

Biotech Solutions for Autism and Alzheimer’s Disorders

Could targeting nitric oxide pathways provide a unified approach to treating neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders?

How might early biological diagnostics transform autism intervention strategies?

What role will personalized medicine play in addressing individual variations in brain disorders?

Neuroscience Innovation

New research has found that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Alzheimer’s disease may share common molecular mechanisms.Professor Haitham Amal, head of the Laboratory of Neuromics, Cell Signaling, and Translational Medicine at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, shared his research findings in the recent Genomic Press interview, published November 12, 2024, in).Meeting families and children with autism in Boston during his time at MIT has inspired him to develop biological diagnostics and treatment for ASD. This led to the groundbreaking discovery of nitric oxide’s (NO) role in autism.The interview highlights Professor Amal's unique approach to understanding brain disorders, combining proteomics with systems biology. His research has uncovered crucial links between autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Alzheimer's disease, suggesting shared molecular mechanisms that could revolutionize treatment approaches for both conditions.“As a pharmacologist and neuroscientist, my unique expertise in understanding how drugs impact the brain is instrumental in achieving my goal of developing treatments for neurological disorders,” Professor Amal explains. His work has already led to the establishing of two biotechnology companies: Point6 Bio Ltd for ASD diagnostics and NeuroNOS Ltd for developing nitric oxide synthase inhibitors-based therapeutics for autism, Alzheimer’s disease, and brain cancers.The interview raises intriguing questions about the future of neurological treatment:Professor Amal's journey from studying cannabis's effects on cognition to becoming a leading figure in neurological research demonstrates the unexpected paths that can lead to scientific breakthroughs. His commitment to conducting experiments on both sexes equally and interest in aging mechanisms suggests a comprehensive approach to brain research that could yield additional insights.Currently on sabbatical at Harvard University, Professor Amal continues to push boundaries in neuroscience while mentoring the next generation of researchers. His work has garnered international recognition, including the prestigious Eagles Autism Foundation Research Grant, marking him the first international scientist to receive this honor.Professor Haitham Amal’s Genomic Press interview is part of a larger series that highlights the people behind today’s most influential scientific ideas. Each interview in the series offers a blend of cutting-edge research and personal reflections, providing readers with a comprehensive view of the scientists shaping the future.By combining a focus on professional achievements with personal insights, this interview style invites a richer narrative that both engages and educates readers. This format provides an ideal starting point for profiles that delve into the scientist’s impact on the field, while also touching on broader human themes.Source-Eurekalert