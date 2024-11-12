Cannabinol in Cannabis: A Natural Aid for Better Sleep

Cannabinol (CBN) in cannabis can improve sleep without causing intoxication. Punch line:
Cannabinol (CBN), a compound found in cannabis can improve sleep. Research by scientists at the University of Sydney has found that CBN increases sleep in rats (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
A sleepy cannabis constituent: cannabinol and its active metabolite influence sleep architecture in rats
Go to source). For decades, it was believed that cannabis could make consumers sleepy due to the accumulation of CBN in the body. However, there was no proper evidence to prove this.
The research team at the Lambert Initiative for Cannabinoid Therapeutics tested the effects of purified CBN on sleep in rats. Using high-tech monitoring, the experiments provided insights into the rats’ sleep patterns including the amount of non-rapid eye movement (NREM) and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep.
NREM is deep sleep that promotes physical recovery and strengthens memories, while REM sleep is associated with dreaming and processing of emotions.
CBN vs THC: A Sleep Aid Without IntoxicationProfessor Arnold said: “CBN was found to increase both NREM and REM sleep, leading to increased total sleep time, with a comparable effect to the known sleep drug zolpidem.”
A metabolite is a chemical produced via the metabolism of a larger molecule in the body. They also found that the 11-OH CBN metabolite had some impact on sleep architecture, which might contribute to the overall effects of CBN on sleep.
CBN in Treating InsomniaIn a parallel study, yet to be published, Professor Iain McGregor, Director of Clinical Research at the Lambert Initiative, initiated a placebo-controlled randomized human clinical trial in insomnia patients. This was led by PhD student Isobel Lavender with leading sleep researcher Dr Camilla Hoyos from the Woolcock Institute of Medical Research. The trial has now been completed with very promising results that were recently announced at the International Cannabinoid Research Society and Sleep DownUnder scientific conferences.
“Our research encourages further basic and clinical research on CBN as a new treatment strategy for sleep disorders, including insomnia. Our clinical study only administered CBN on a single occasion. A trial on a larger scale, that includes repeated dosing, is the logical next step,” Professor McGregor said.
Professor Arnold said: “The team has now commenced a preclinical drug discovery program around CBN, as well as observing whether the pro-sleep effects of CBN can be further amplified by other molecules found in cannabis, or by conventional sleep aids, such as melatonin.”
