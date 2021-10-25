About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Newly Launched COVID -19 Pneumonia Image Analysis Program

by Dr Jayashree on October 25, 2021 at 10:39 PM
Font : A-A+

Newly Launched COVID -19 Pneumonia Image Analysis Program

Fujifilm India Private Limited, a pioneer in imaging technologies has recently joined hands with Bengaluru-based Sakra World Hospital to assist doctors in diagnosing the possibility of COVID-19 pneumonia among patients with the help of new AI-enabled software.

This association has been borne out of Fujifilm India's campaign "COVID-19 Pneumonia Image Analysis Program" which helps in diagnosing chest CT images of COVID-19 patients.

Advertisement


The COVID-19 -AI-enabled software "COVID-19 Pneumonia Image Analysis Program" by Fujifilm India is a software that has strengthened India's fight towards COVID-19.

The technology automatically analyses the chest CT images and displays the results which assist doctors in diagnosing COVID-19 pneumonia and ultimately saving human lives.
Advertisement

Additionally, SYNAPSE 3D, a workstation system visualizes and analyzes high-precision 3D images from tomographic images such as CT and MRI by utilizing Fujifilm India's image recognition technology.

The spread of the new Coronavirus infection has been overwhelming in hospitals. So, for better diagnosis of the occurrence of COVID-19 among patients, chest CT is conducted in addition to PCR/Antigen tests at the time of hospitalization or emergencies .

While the burden of these tests is increasing, there is a dire need for solutions that support efficient tests and accurate diagnostic imaging, especially for patients with post-COVID lung management issues.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India said, "Fujifilm India has always been committed to bringing innovations in the healthcare sector. Our goal has been to provide the masses with the best medical solutions. We are delighted to join hands with Sakra World Hospital to pave the way for a healthier India. With our new technology, we aim to reduce the burden on the healthcare workers who have been at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19".

This new AI technology will empower healthcare workers in fighting such complications. Fujifilm India has always contributed and will continue to contribute to making health conditions better in India and ensuring a good lifestyle for its citizens.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Impact of India's 1 Billion Vaccination-dose-milestone
Eliminating Hepatitis C in Pakistan can be Cost-effective f... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines May Improve Mental Health
First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines May Improve Mental Health
Printed Temperature Sensors help with Continuous Temperature Monitoring
Printed Temperature Sensors help with Continuous Temperature Monitoring
Health Benefits of Giloy
Health Benefits of Giloy
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Hib Vaccine Pneumonia Q Fever Silicosis Respiratory Distress Syndrome Cough Symptom Evaluation Legionnaires’ disease RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO ...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of ......
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is ......
Cough Symptom Evaluation
Cough Symptom Evaluation
Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chroni...
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Hib Vaccine
Hib Vaccine
The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused b...
Legionnaires’ disease
Legionnaires’ disease
Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by a type of bacteria. The infection is l...
Pneumonia
Pneumonia
Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by a bacteria or a virus. It causes inflammation of...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
Q Fever
Q Fever
Q Fever takes its origin from word “query” and is caused by bacteria Coxiella burnetii that infects ...
Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Respiratory Distress Syndrome
ARDS is a lung condition where the patient suffers from sudden breathlessness, low blood oxygen leve...
RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children
RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a major cause of lower respiratory tract infections. RSV infect...
Silicosis
Silicosis
Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterise...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close