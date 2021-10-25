Newly Launched COVID -19 Pneumonia Image Analysis Program

Advertisement

The technology automatically analyses the chest CT images and displays the results which assist doctors in diagnosing COVID-19 pneumonia and ultimately saving human lives.Additionally, SYNAPSE 3D, a workstation system visualizes and analyzes high-precision 3D images from tomographic images such as CT and MRI by utilizing Fujifilm India's image recognition technology.The spread of the new Coronavirus infection has been overwhelming in hospitals. So,While the burden of these tests is increasing, there is a dire need for solutions that support efficient tests and accurate diagnostic imaging, especially for patients with post-COVID lung management issues.Commenting on the association, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India said, "Fujifilm India has always been committed to bringing innovations in the healthcare sector. Our goal has been to provide the masses with the best medical solutions. We are delighted to join hands with Sakra World Hospital to pave the way for a healthier India. With our new technology, we aim to reduce the burden on the healthcare workers who have been at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19".This new AI technology will empower healthcare workers in fighting such complications. Fujifilm India has always contributed and will continue to contribute to making health conditions better in India and ensuring a good lifestyle for its citizens.Source: Medindia