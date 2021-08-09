Newly Discovered COVID-19 Symptoms

‘Acute headache & hearing loss among COVID-19 red flag signs.’

An inflammation of the auditory nerve or a clot caused by the viral infection could affect hearing just like it affects the sense of smell, said Dr Samir Bhargava, head of ENT at RN Cooper Hospital. There are only few documented cases of sensorineural hearing loss associated with Covid-19.During the second wave that was driven by the Delta variant, most of them presented only with gastrointestinal symptoms including diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting, said Dr Sanjay Oak, chairman of the taskforce.Even fever can be present in varying forms. Some do not get any fever, some get it in sudden bursts, some in intervals of two-three days, while in many it completely subsides only to return with severity.Source: Medindia