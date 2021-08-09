Newly Discovered COVID-19 Symptoms

Members of the state COVID-19 taskforce have urged physicians to suspect Covid-19 even in cases where the hallmark signs such as cough, sore throat, and shortness of breath are absent.
Some of the newer symptoms increasingly seen in COVID-19 patients are reduced hearing, dry mouth, throbbing headache, conjunctivitis, reduced saliva secretion, and skin rashes.
In an online conference chaired by CM Uddhav Thackeray, he warned that coronavirus has been around for over 17 months yet newer symptoms are still evolving and so we need to watch out for them.
‘Acute headache & hearing loss among COVID-19 red flag signs.’
During the second wave that was driven by the Delta variant, most of them presented only with gastrointestinal symptoms including diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting, said Dr Sanjay Oak, chairman of the taskforce.
Even fever can be present in varying forms. Some do not get any fever, some get it in sudden bursts, some in intervals of two-three days, while in many it completely subsides only to return with severity.
Source: Medindia
