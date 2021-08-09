New Insights into Long Term Dental Implant Survival

The surface of dental implants and other medical devices play a significant role in the uptake of oral proteins and the colonization by unwanted microorganisms (a process known as biofouling), according to a new study led by the University at Buffalo and the University of Regensburg.



This new study published in the Journal of Dental Research helps to understand the complex biological process that results in the oral protein layer formation and how this process can be controlled by chemically modifying the biomaterial surface.

‘The interaction between the proteins contained in the biofluids play an important role in adsorption processes.’

the adsorption of proteins from blood plasma is more influenced by the amount of protein adsorbed than by the composition of the protein layer.



However,the adsorption of proteins from saliva was directly impacted by the biomaterial's surface. Adsorption was lower on surfaces that had a negative electric charge or that repelled water, countering the findings of previous studies.



By connecting surface properties to protein adsorption, the optimal tissue compatibility will improve, and prevent the microbial adhesion.



The model system of chemically modified silica surfaces developed by the researchers may serve as a platform to study the basic principles of protein adsorption from complex biofluids.



To improve the design of implant surface coatings, future research should examine the adsorption of proteins that are known to either foster the attachment of tissue cells or colonizing bacteria, and explore the molecular structure of complex mixtures of blood plasma and saliva proteins.







Protein layer is often encountered by colonizing bacteria or attaching tissue cells. These proteins help determine the biological or pathological consequences that result in either long-term survival of the implant or its failure along with irreversible damage to the surrounding tissues from infection.