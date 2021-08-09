by Dr Jayashree on  September 8, 2021 at 11:47 PM Dental News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Insights into Long Term Dental Implant Survival
The surface of dental implants and other medical devices play a significant role in the uptake of oral proteins and the colonization by unwanted microorganisms (a process known as biofouling), according to a new study led by the University at Buffalo and the University of Regensburg.

This new study published in the Journal of Dental Research helps to understand the complex biological process that results in the oral protein layer formation and how this process can be controlled by chemically modifying the biomaterial surface.

Protein layer is often encountered by colonizing bacteria or attaching tissue cells. These proteins help determine the biological or pathological consequences that result in either long-term survival of the implant or its failure along with irreversible damage to the surrounding tissues from infection.


Using silica beads designed in Müller's lab with various chemically modified surfaces, the researchers found that the adsorption of proteins from blood plasma is more influenced by the amount of protein adsorbed than by the composition of the protein layer.

However,the adsorption of proteins from saliva was directly impacted by the biomaterial's surface. Adsorption was lower on surfaces that had a negative electric charge or that repelled water, countering the findings of previous studies.

By connecting surface properties to protein adsorption, the optimal tissue compatibility will improve, and prevent the microbial adhesion.

The model system of chemically modified silica surfaces developed by the researchers may serve as a platform to study the basic principles of protein adsorption from complex biofluids.

To improve the design of implant surface coatings, future research should examine the adsorption of proteins that are known to either foster the attachment of tissue cells or colonizing bacteria, and explore the molecular structure of complex mixtures of blood plasma and saliva proteins.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Dental Implants
Get rid of that toothless smile and go for those sparkling dentures! If traveling abroad for dental implant surgery consult us for affordable options.
READ MORE
Fish Scales and Frog Skin For Jaw Bone Repair and Regeneration
Biomaterial from fish scales and frog skin serves as a new graft substitute for jaw bone repair and regeneration. The biomaterial promotes oral tissue regeneration and enhances bone formation.
READ MORE
Chewing Gum To Diagnose Dental Inflammation
Diagnostic chewing gums, using ones tongue as 24/7 available detector can help in the diagnosis inflammation surrounding the dental implant.
READ MORE
Dental Implants Prevent Bacterial Infection and Anchor to Bone
Scientists have developed coatings for dental implants that can prevent bacterial infection, kill it if it arises, as well as facilitate anchoring to the bone.
READ MORE
Dental Care during Pregnancy
Dental care is not only safe but also essential during pregnancy. Hence, it is important for you to take good care of your teeth while you are pregnant.
READ MORE
Dental Check-Up
It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do the basic check–ups.
READ MORE
Root Canal Treatment
Root Canal Treatment or Endodontic therapy is a procedure done to remove the infected pulp and save the tooth. The root canal is finally filled with filling material called as gutta percha.
READ MORE
Tooth Decay
Tooth decay in toddlers, children and adults, also called dental caries, is a bacterial infection causing demineralization and destruction of the hard tissues of the teeth.
READ MORE
Tooth Discoloration
Tooth discoloration or staining is caused commonly due to smoking, some medicines and poor dental hygiene.
READ MORE
Toothache
Toothache or pain in the tooth is one of the most dreaded and bothersome symptom and those who have had it at any time in life can never forget the awful feeling.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Tooth DecayTooth DiscolorationTeeth ChartCost ComparisonDental ImplantsDental Check-UpRoot Canal TreatmentToothacheQuiz on Dental CareDental Care during Pregnancy