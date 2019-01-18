medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

New Yeast Model Mimics Symptoms of Congenital Diseases

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 18, 2019 at 3:16 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New yeast model of metabolic disorders -- including phenylketonuria, tyrosinemia, maple syrup urine disease and homocystinuria may lead to life-saving therapies, say Tel Aviv University researchers.
New Yeast Model Mimics Symptoms of Congenital Diseases
New Yeast Model Mimics Symptoms of Congenital Diseases

There are hundreds of metabolic disorders -- including phenylketonuria, tyrosinemia, maple syrup urine disease and homocystinuria. These disorders lead to congenital diseases that produce a critical enzyme deficiency that interferes with the body's metabolism. The pathologies and symptoms vary among the diseases, but all of them are usually fatal and have no known cure. Most metabolic disorders affect infants.

The majority of these diseases currently lack effective treatments and patients must maintain a strict diet, avoiding certain food items that contain substances their bodies cannot break down. Often the proposed solutions, such as bone marrow transplants, are extremely expensive and only partially effective.

A new Tel Aviv University study suggests that the role of yeast, the world's most basic eukaryotic unicellular organism, may pave the way for the development of novel, more effective therapies. The research was published in Nature Communications.

"Three Nobel Prizes have been awarded to scientists engaging in research related to yeast in the last decade, and it's no wonder. Yeast grows quickly; it's affordable; and it's easily manipulated as a simple unicellular organism," Dr. Laor explains. "Now we, too, have harnessed its properties to gain insight into this devastating group of diseases."

The research is based on previous studies conducted by Prof. Gazit and his colleagues that revealed the role of toxic metabolite accumulation in the pathology of metabolic disorders. "We have known for a while now that amyloids are linked to severe diseases of the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Huntington's," Prof. Gazit says. "Recent experiments conducted in our lab have shown that they characterize genetic metabolic disorders as well. In such disorders, the gene responsible for producing an enzyme, which modifies a particular metabolite, is impaired.

"As a result, large quantities of that metabolite accumulate in the body and cause serious damage," he continues. "While each condition is separately considered as 'rare,' these disorders constitute a major proportion of pediatric genetic diseases."

In the new study, Dr. Laor genetically manipulated yeast cells to produce a toxic accumulation of the metabolite adenine, devising the first in vivo yeast model of a congenital metabolic disease as a result. The innovative platform will allow scientists to screen thousands of drug-like small molecules to identify molecules that could lead to novel therapies, which can then be developed by Big Pharma.

"Our pioneering research may help identify the molecular mechanisms involved in these diseases and thereby help to develop suitable drugs," says Dr. Laor.

The researchers recently received an investment commitment from the Tel Aviv University Technology Innovation Momentum Fund, which invests in promising breakthrough technologies, to collaborate with the BLAVATNIK CENTER for Drug Discovery to establish an integrated drug discovery platform for metabolic disorders. The fund is run by Ramot, the Business Engagement Center of Tel Aviv University. The researchers also have a patent pending on their yeast model.

"If you can successfully connect the pieces of the puzzle, then you can understand the biology behind a disease," Dr. Laor concludes. "It is critically important to understand the pathways leading to the toxicity caused by metabolite accumulations in order to develop the appropriate therapy. In this case, the lives of thousands of children may be saved and their quality of life significantly improved."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Treating Metabolic Disorders Could Help Some Patients With Depression

Metabolic diseases that impair synthesis of neurotransmitters could lead to medication resistant depression.

Omega-3 May Delay Onset of Metabolic Disorders and Cognitive Decline

A Swedish study indicated that omega-3 fatty acids have the potential to delay onset of metabolic disorders and associated cognitive decline.

MRI Used To Detect Abnormalities in Phenylketonuria

Phenylketonuria is a condition in which the body cannot metabolize an amino acid and causes muscular control problems, seizures, behavior problems.

Lack of Sleep Increases Risk of Metabolic Disorders

People who were sleeping an average of six hours a night had a waist measurement that was 3 cm greater than individuals who were getting nine hours of sleep a night.

Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis or Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC) is not a specific diagnosis but a clinical finding of permanent shortening of joints (also termed non-progressive congenital contractures) present at birth. Affected persons have stiff joints and muscle weakness.

Candida Diet

It is possible to reverse Candida infection through a strictly followed Candida diet plan. Candida diet plan includes diet devoid of sugar, simple carbohydrates, gluten and yeast.

DOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic Disorder

DOOR syndrome is a rare genetic disorder marked by deafness, short or absent fingernails, abnormal development of digits, and intellectual impairment. It is non-progressive and treatment is mainly supportive.

Histoplasmosis

Histoplasmosis is a fungal infection caused by breathing spores of the fungus from bird or bat droppings. Severe manifestation occurs in people with low immunity.

More News on:

Candida Diet Histoplasmosis Arthrogryposis DOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic Disorder 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Lychee

HER2 Positive Breast Cancer

Top 7 Tips for Younger Looking Skin
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive