medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Hypertension News

Immune Cell Clues Offer Hope to Hypertension Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 18, 2019 at 4:16 AM Hypertension News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Immune system cells could be the key to tackling hypertension (high blood pressure), said researchers.

The findings also shed light on current medications that could increase risk of the disorder, which affects more than 12 million people in the UK.
Immune Cell Clues Offer Hope to Hypertension Patients
Immune Cell Clues Offer Hope to Hypertension Patients

High blood pressure - or hypertension - is a leading cause of life-threatening conditions including heart attack, kidney disease and stroke.

Researchers led by the University of Edinburgh discovered that macrophages scavenge for and 'eat' molecules of a powerful hormone known as endothelin.

By monitoring and regulating endothelin levels in the blood, these white blood cells help blood vessels relax, significantly lowering blood pressure.

The scientists found that lowering levels of macrophages increased blood pressure in mice fed a high salt diet. When the macrophage level returned to normal, blood pressure also normalised.

The same findings were replicated in mice genetically bred with a deficiency of the endothelin system and in mice with drug-induced high blood pressure.

The researchers then looked at white blood cells in patients taking medication for an immune system disorder that attacks blood vessels.

Those taking medication known to reduce macrophages had higher blood pressure compared with patients taking other medications.

Scientists say these findings could help spot people most at risk of developing hypertension. The study could open avenues to improve current therapies, although researchers caution that further human studies are needed.

The study, published in the European Heart Journal, was funded by the British Heart Foundation.

Professor Matthew Bailey, Chair in Renal Physiology at the University of Edinburgh's British Heart Foundation Centre of Research Excellence, who led the study, said: "Hypertension affects millions of people across the globe, including 70 per cent of people over 70.

"Our discovery sheds light on risk factors, and crucially, opens routes to investigate new drugs that could help patients. Our next steps will be to investigate the role of macrophages in people living with hypertension."

Jeremy Pearson, Associate Medical Director at The British Heart Foundation, said: "In the UK, an estimated 6.8 million people are living with undiagnosed high blood pressure. This causes damage to the heart and blood vessels, putting you at risk of a potentially fatal heart attack or stroke. But we still don't fully understand all the mechanisms that lead to high blood pressure.

"This study shows for the first time that macrophages - a type of cell that helps regulate our immune responses - can be involved in the control of blood pressure. More research is needed but these cells could be a new target for drugs to treat the condition."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.

Five Healthy Lifestyle Modifications that Lower Hypertension Risk

Lifestyle modifications could help in lowering risk of cardiovascular diseases. Find out what possible changes can help you maintain healthy heart.

Quiz on Hypertension

It stealthily creeps in and catches people unawares. Find out more about this 'silent killer' by participating in the ...

Blood Pressure Lowering Drugs Continue to Benefit Patients With Hypertension

Patients in their mid-60s with high blood pressure were less likely to die from heart disease or stroke by age 75-80 if they had taken both calcium channel blocker-based blood pressure lowering treatment and a statin.

Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health

Hypertension affects about a billion individuals worldwide and is a silent killer. Medication & lifestyle modification is the cornerstone of an effective antihypertensive treatment.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

High Blood Pressure and Herbs

Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lifestyle changes along with herb remedies such as garlic, arjuna, sarpagandha, and olive can serve the purpose.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

High Blood Pressure Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Stress and the Gender Divide Silent Killer Diseases Quiz on Hypertension Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure High Blood Pressure and Herbs Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Lychee

HER2 Positive Breast Cancer

Top 7 Tips for Younger Looking Skin
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive