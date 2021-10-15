About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

New Treatment for Multidrug-resistant Bacterial Wound Infections

by Dr Jayashree on October 15, 2021 at 9:49 PM
Font : A-A+

New Treatment for Multidrug-resistant Bacterial Wound Infections

A new kind of antibiotic-free protection for wounds that kills drug-resistant bacteria and induces the body's immune responses to fight infections is developed by Sweden scientists.

The new treatment is based on specially-developed hydrogels consisting of polymers known as dendritic macromolecules is reported in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Advertisement


The hydrogels are formed spontaneously when sprayed on wounds as dressing material and are degradable and non-toxic.

Despite containing no antibiotics, hydrogels show excellent antibacterial qualities and were effective against a broad spectrum of bacteria. The material also reduces inflammation.
Advertisement

The antibacterial effect of the hydrogel depends on their structure where well-ordered branches terminate with a profusion of cationic, charged points that connect well with the bacterial cells.

The hydrogels were tested against several clinically relevant infectious bacteria and showed effectiveness in killing those bacteria.

Cell infection tests also demonstrated that gel not only efficiently killed clinical drug-resistant bacteria from wounds but also induced the expression of naturally-existing antimicrobial peptides or endogenous antibiotics in human skin cells.

Contrary to traditional antibiotics, where bacteria may develop resistance quickly, resistance towards antimicrobial peptides is rarely seen.

Targeting skin infections with the dendritic-based platform for more than a year shows that the synthesis for the hydrogels is less complicated and easily scalable.

This hydrogel is considered to be an outstanding contribution to the fight against multidrug-resistant bacteria especially when running out of available antibiotics.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Study Confirms High Viral Loads of SARS-Co-V-2 in Kids
New Noninvasive Way to Monitor Glucose Discovered >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Link between Dietary Intake of Plant-based Essential Fatty Acids and Death Risk
Link between Dietary Intake of Plant-based Essential Fatty Acids and Death Risk
Aspirin may be Harmful When Used for Preventing 1st Heart Attack, Stroke
Aspirin may be Harmful When Used for Preventing 1st Heart Attack, Stroke
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Keloids 

Recommended Reading
Skin Substitutes
Skin Substitutes
Find the facts of skin substitutes including types, advantages and disadvantages of skin ......
Necrotizing Fasciitis (NF)
Necrotizing Fasciitis (NF)
Necrotizing fasciitis is a rare life-threatening bacterial infection of the tissue below the skin .....
Smart Dressings Developed Help Heal Wounds Faster
Smart Dressings Developed Help Heal Wounds Faster
Smart dressings developed promotes healing by fighting bacteria and reducing inflammation. They ......
Can Essential Oils Heal Wounds?
Can Essential Oils Heal Wounds?
Essential oils can help reduce scars and treat wounds much faster. A new study reveals that a ......
Keloids
Keloids
Keloids are fibrous scars that extend beyond an original wound and are elevated from the skin ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close