New Treatment for Multidrug-resistant Bacterial Wound Infections

Despite containing no antibiotics, hydrogels show excellent antibacterial qualities and were effective against a broad spectrum of bacteria. The material also reduces inflammation.The hydrogels were tested against several clinically relevant infectious bacteria and showed effectiveness in killing those bacteria.Cell infection tests also demonstrated that gel not only efficiently killed clinical drug-resistant bacteria from wounds but alsoContrary to traditional antibiotics, where bacteria may develop resistance quickly, resistance towards antimicrobial peptides is rarely seen.Targeting skin infections with the dendritic-based platform for more than a year shows that the synthesis for the hydrogels is less complicated and easily scalable.This hydrogel is considered to be an outstanding contribution to the fight against multidrug-resistant bacteria especially when running out of available antibiotics.Source: Medindia