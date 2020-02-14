medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Technology Helps Diagnose Respiratory Diseases

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 14, 2020 at 6:22 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new radical non-invasive X-ray technology that helps diagnose, treat and manage respiratory lung diseases has been developed by Monash University researchers.
New Technology Helps Diagnose Respiratory Diseases
New Technology Helps Diagnose Respiratory Diseases

Researchers have for the first time taken technology usually confined to high-tech synchrotron facilities into a common laboratory setting, and applied new four-dimensional X-ray velocity (XV Technology) imaging to provide high-definition and sensitive real-time images of airflow through the lungs in live organisms.

Show Full Article


The study, led by Dr Rhiannon Murrie from the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Monash University, shows the likely impact this technology has in respiratory disease detection, monitoring and treatment through non-invasive and non-terminal means. The technology also has the potential to see whether treatments for respiratory illnesses are working much earlier.

The technology has since been commercialised by Australian-based med-tech company 4Dx Limited, led by CEO and former Monash University researcher Professor Andreas Fouras. The technology has been upscaled for human clinical trials taking place in the USA, with Phase I already completed successfully.

The study was published in the internationally-renowned Nature Research Scientific Reports in January 2020.

"Since pulmonary function tests are measured at the mouth, these tests are unable to localise where in the lung any change in function originates. Additionally, CT scans, while providing quality 3D images, cannot image the lung while it is breathing, which means airflow through the airways and into the lung tissue cannot be measured."

Research by Dr Murrie and the multi-disciplinary collaboration of physicists, engineers, biologists and clinicians are changing this approach to the diagnosis and treatment of lung diseases, by determining the functional lung movement and airflow in live mice, acquired through X-ray technology at 30 frames per second.

A comparison of a cystic fibrosis mouse model against a healthy control mouse allowed researchers to observe a dramatic reduction in lung aeration in the left lung of the diseased mouse largely due to an obstructed airway path.

Researchers were able to pinpoint the exact locations where lung deficiencies were present and the location of the obstruction causing the restricted airflow. The successful trial opens up avenues for respiratory diseases to be diagnosed, treated and managed earlier than current technology allows and at a lower radiation dose than current CT scanning.

"The ability to perform this technique in the lab makes longitudinal studies on disease progression and treatment development feasible at readily accessible facilities across the world," Dr Murrie said.

"This finding is an exciting step in advancing the understanding of lung diseases and treatments that affect millions of people globally, and particularly for those with cystic fibrosis, which affects more than 70,000 people worldwide."

Professor Fouras said: "I am pleased to see this technology, originally developed at Monash University, and now being commercialised to maximise clinical impact, also enabling cutting-edge medical research like this."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.

Quiz on Lung Cancer (Advance)

Lung cancer, like other cancers, is a dreaded condition responsible for a number of deaths in both men and women. Test your knowledge on lung cancer by taking this quiz. ...

Top 10 Interesting Facts on Lung Cancer

Lung cancer can be diagnosed only in the advanced stages of the disease. Therefore, early screening is recommended for a better prognosis.

Lung Cancer Screening Saves Lives

The NELSON trial- report of a randomized lung cancer screening trial in Europe—verified a massive lung cancer mortality reduction in patients undergoing low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) screening.

Asbestosis

Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres

Pleurisy

Are you wondering what is Pleurisy? It is a condition characterized by inflammation of the pleura. It’s a sharp and localized pain in the chest that worsens with breathing or coughing.

Respiratory Diseases

Respiratory diseases affect any part of the respiratory system. Some of the lung diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease can lead to respiratory failure.

More News on:

Respiratory DiseasesAsbestosisPleurisy
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Happy Valentine's Day: Perfect 5 Habits for Building a Healthy Relationship

Personalized Cancer Vaccines Could Soon be a Reality

Weekly Nature Visits can Boost Your Health and Save The Planet
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive