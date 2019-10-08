New Technique Reduces Diagnostic Time for Fungal Diseases

The early detection of fungal pathogens - the specific species of fungi responsible for disease - is crucial in ensuring that patients have fast access to treatment, preventing complications. However, current diagnostic methods are time-consuming, complex and are not always accurate, resulting in delays in treatment and inappropriate therapy, increasing the risk of morbidity and mortality.Dual DNA barcoding is an emerging technique used to identify fungal pathogens. It uses two unique regions of DNA that are specific to each pathogenic fungal species - the primary barcoding region, internal transcribed spacer region (ITS) and the secondary barcoding region, translational elongation factor 1α (TEF1α).Fungal DNA is extracted from a patient sample, where it is then 'amplified' or multiplied to increase the amount of DNA available for sequencing. The DNA information is data-mined, and compared to a reference database to identify the fungal pathogen.Although the secondary barcoding region was introduced in 2017, its impact and effectiveness has, until now, not been assessed.Lead researcher, Professor Wieland Meyer said, "Our study is the first to compare the accuracy of the two barcoding regions, and to evaluate the effectiveness of ITS and TEF1α combined.Invasive fungal diseases (IFD), such as Cryptococcus neoformans infections or Aspergillosis are an increasing threat to global health, with more than 1.6 million deaths attributed to IFDs each year. New infections continue to emerge, such as the new multidrug resistant species of Candida, C. auris, which has the capacity to spread rapidly and persist in health care environments.Professor Meyer said, "Source: Eurekalert