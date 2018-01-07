medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Protein Study Points to New Drugs for Cancer, Parkinson’s Disease

by Thilaka Ravi on  July 1, 2018 at 12:13 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A study on inhibitory peptides from giant ankyrins (a family of proteins) can help develop newer drugs for cancer and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease or Parkinson's disease.
New Protein Study Points to New Drugs for Cancer, Parkinson’s Disease
New Protein Study Points to New Drugs for Cancer, Parkinson’s Disease

Autophagy, meaning "self-eating" in Greek, is a general metabolic mechanism adopted by nearly all the eukaryotic species, from the single cell yeast to humans. It is a process that cells degrade unnecessary components for materials recycling and energy generation to survive against stress or maintain homeostasis.

On the good side, autophagy can protect cells by eliminating harmful materials (e.g. amyloid aggregates in neurodegenerative diseases and pathogen invasions), but defects in autophagy are often related to numerous diseases, such as Alzheimer's diseases or Parkinson diseases, and in case of tumors, the autophagy pathway can be hijacked to supply enough nutrients for their massive growth. As a result, either activating or inhibiting autophagy in a precisely spatiotemporally controlled manner could be a promising treatment against various kinds of diseases.

Recently, a research team led by structural biologist Prof. Mingjie Zhang from HKUST (Hong Kong University of Science and Technology) has discovered potent and specific inhibitory peptides to target the Atg8 family proteins (including LC3s and GABARAPs), central components in the autophagy pathway. These genetically encodable autophagy inhibitory peptides can be used to occlude autophagy spatiotemporally in living animals, which leads to many situations where they can be utilized in a variety of designs.

The findings are published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology . During their study on ankyrins, a long-term interest in their laboratory, the researchers first identified a GABARAP-selective inhibitory peptide naturally harbored in 270/480?kDa ankyrin-G and a super-potent pan-Atg8 inhibitory peptide from 440?kDa ankyrin-B. Based on the crystal structures they solved, they further optimized the ankyrin-G derived peptide to be a more GABARAP-selective one, "The distinct function of LC3s and GABARAPs in the autophagy pathway is still a wide-open area.

At the current stage, the late function of these proteins are always masked by their early effect and/or redundancy. The peptides developed here probably will serve as a great tool to dissect the different roles of these two sub-families of Atg8 proteins in autophagy, " said Prof. Hong Zhang, one of the senior co-authors in this paper from Institute of Biophysics, Chinese Academy of Science.

The researchers also provided evidence that the peptides they developed can effectively block autophagy in cultured COS7 cells as well as living animals C. elegans at a given time and a given location. "The super strong Atg8 binding peptides are genetically encodable and can be expressed in tissue- and temporal-specific manners in living animals as we have demonstrated, and thus are far better than any of the small molecule-based drugs existing in autophagy research in cell cultures and more importantly in living animals, " Prof. Mingjie Zhang said.

"The inhibitory peptides can directly serve as leads to develop drugs for potential cancer treatments. They can also be indirectly used as a research tool to look for autophagy inducers for treating neurodegenerative diseases, " said Jianchao Li, one of the leading authors in Prof. Mingjie Zhang's laboratory.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Pre-Cancerous Lesions

Pre-Cancerous Lesions

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Pre Cancerous Lesions

Diseases Related to Old Age

Diseases Related to Old Age

Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.

Diet and Alzheimer's Disease

Diet and Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer''s begins with forgetfulness, but over time affects speech and coordination along with drastic behavioral changes. The right diet may lower your risk by 40%. So isn''t a diet change worth it?

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease

Parkinson''s disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays an important role in management of the disease.

The Basics of Baby Food

The Basics of Baby Food

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants’ health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India Magical Millets for Your Health The Basics of Baby Food Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for children is the perfect tool for a healthy body and mind with body postures, breathing ...

 Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Smokers use tobacco or nicotine regularly in spite of being aware of negative health ...

 Thymus Cancer

Thymus Cancer

Thymus cancer also termed malignant thymoma or thymic carcinoma, is a rare cancer of the thymus ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...