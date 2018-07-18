medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

New Promising Target to Treat Binge Eating Identified

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 18, 2018 at 11:42 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Brain area associated with binge eating is identified. A small group of brain cells in the hypothalamus could be a potential target for medications for controlling binge eating episodes in individuals with obesity, reports a new study.
New Promising Target to Treat Binge Eating Identified
New Promising Target to Treat Binge Eating Identified

The researchers said that "orexin" neurons -- named for the chemical messenger they use to communicate with other brain cells -- have previously been shown to be important for addiction to several drugs including cocaine.

"Several key symptoms of eating disorders, such as the sense of losing control, overlap with what we know about the driven nature of drug addiction," said co-author Gary Aston-Jones from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey in the US.

"Since the orexin system has been implicated in addiction to drugs of abuse, we targeted it to understand the change in food motivation caused by repeated episodes of binge eating," Aston-Jones added.

For the study, presented at the 26th Annual Meeting of the Society for the Study of Ingestive Behavior, the researchers examined female rats fed a control diet or a sugary, high-fat diet that causes weight gain and binge eating patterns.

Then the researchers set up a task where rats could work to earn sweet treats.

The researchers found that as the work required increased, persistent motivation to earn the treat was seen only in the binge-eaters who had previously gained weight on a high-fat diet.

According to the researchers, notably, this enhanced motivation was reversed by treatment with a compound that blocks orexin signals in the brain.

"This study was really a proof-of-concept for using orexin blockers to reduce binge-like eating in rodents," said the lead author Morgan James from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey.

The researchers also found that the orexin blocker reduced the amount of food consumed during the binge eating episodes, where rats were given unrestricted access to a sweetened fat mixture over a 30 minute period.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

Binge Eating Disorder

Binge Eating Disorder

When a person overeats, he is unable to control his hunger pangs, while during an emotional/binge eating session, he is incapable of controlling his emotions.

Impact of Binge Eating on Weight Loss

Impact of Binge Eating on Weight Loss

Individuals who have stopped binge eating or had a reduced tendency to binge eat lost more body weight than those who continued binge eating.

Overeating Equals To Overcheating

Overeating Equals To Overcheating

Stuffing your tummy with unwanted extra calories can have a negative impact on the body. Overeating means frequent intake of food even when not hungry.

Decline of Binge Eating from Adolescence to Adulthood

Decline of Binge Eating from Adolescence to Adulthood

People with binge eating are usually depressed and suffer from stress and difficulty in sleeping. Ailments like high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, etc. are linked with binge eating.

Bite Counter - A Gadget that Helps Stop Overeating

Bite Counter - A Gadget that Helps Stop Overeating

Just like a pedometer counts aerobic steps, the bite counter counts every bite taken. It rings an alarm on nearing the danger zone of overeating set by the person.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Eating Disorders

Eating Disorders

Eating disorders involve extreme attitudes and behaviors towards food and weight. It has the highest suicidal mortality rate than other mental illnesses.

Sleep Eating Disorders

Sleep Eating Disorders

Sleep-related eating disorders are abnormal eating behaviors that occur during night. Sleep related eating disorder is a part of parasomnias.

Weight Loss Program For Men

Weight Loss Program For Men

Maintaining a food diary and keeping a track of what you eat is the best way to keep your weight under check.

More News on:

Binge Eating Disorder Bulimia Nervosa Sleep Eating Disorders Weight Loss Program For Men Bite Counter - A Gadget that Helps Stop Overeating Eating Disorders Overeating Equals To Overcheating 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal bleeding refers to hemorrhage that occurs from one or more portions of the ...

 How to Lose Weight in Simple, Quick, and Easy Methods

How to Lose Weight in Simple, Quick, and Easy Methods

Simple, quick, and easy methods can be included in your diet or exercise routine, which can help ...

 Necrotizing Fasciitis (NF) / Flesh-Eating Disease

Necrotizing Fasciitis (NF) / Flesh-Eating Disease

Necrotizing fasciitis is a rare life threatening bacterial infection of the tissue below the skin ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...