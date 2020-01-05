New Photoacoustic Imaging Technique can Assess Kidney Quality Before Transplantation

‘Novel photoacoustic (PA) imaging technique directly images collagen, the principal component of fibrotic tissue. PA imaging non-invasively quantifies the whole kidney fibrotic burden.’

The research is an integration of Yuen's clinical insights on kidney disease with the medical physics expertise of Ryerson University's Dr. Michael Kolios and Ph.D. candidate Eno Hysi and their respective teams. Both Yuen and Kolios have labs at the Institute for Biomedical Engineering, Science, and Technology (iBEST), a unique collaboration between the hospital and university, bringing together experts from diverse and traditionally siloed research fields.The team's new method is a world-first in applying photoacoustic (PA) imaging to visualize scarring in kidneys. During this window of opportunity, and accurate assessment could mean the difference between implanting an organ with decades-long durability - or one that quickly fails, sending a patient right back to dialysis and the years-long waitlist.Needle biopsy - a painful procedure fraught with bleeding risk - is currently the only method to assess the amount of kidney scarring in prospective donors. But its reliability is hampered by potentially inaccurate estimates based on a tissue sample size of only 1% of the kidney.The current research takes a quicker, non-invasive, and more comprehensive route to quantify kidney damage, using PA imaging instead. The novel technology combines laser and ultrasound - a sequence that Hysi likens to lightning and thunder. "We shine a light on kidney tissue, which creates a pressure wave that can be heard using an ultrasound probe."The sound data is then run through a proprietary algorithm based on a technique called spectral unmixing.Each kind of body tissue absorbs colored laser light in its own unique way. Collagen - one of the main components in kidney scarring - absorbs color in a manner that is distinct from other components in the kidney. Spectral unmixing teases out the differences. Maps generated by the technology show the amount and distribution of collagen, blood, or other tissue - thus allowing physicians to 'see' the quality of donated kidneys.When Hysi first proposed using spectral unmixing to hone in on collagen, nothing in prior medical physics knowledge hinted that the application was even possible. "Typically, for the technique to work, you need to see large peaks and valleys in how components absorb light," says Kolios. "But collagen is flat, so it wasn't at all obvious that it would work."Hysi persisted with a counterintuitive approach. With so many other biological substances exhibiting peaks and valleys once spectral unmixing is applied, collagen might stand out conspicuously by virtue of its own flatness.The problem became so intriguing that Hysi decided to explore this possibility in parallel with his own doctoral research on cancer monitoring. Two years later, the findings validated his hypothesis, and the proprietary algorithms are now being patented.In less than two minutes, the new technique can generate a 2D image with enough detail to quantify the total scarring in a kidney. Within 15 minutes, 3D imaging allows visualization not only of overall scarring but also its varied distribution throughout the kidney.As the research moves into clinical trials at St. Michael's Hospital, Hysi, and Yuen will assess how closely their predictions on kidney quality mirror actual outcomes in patients. If successful, their scoring method could have a significant impact on transplantation practice, and become the new gold standard in kidney assessment.Healthcare systems could save the whopping $100,000 in direct, annual, per-patient costs to manage dialysis patients. But the greatest impact is in giving each patient the best possible kidney, keeping them off dialysis, and giving them a new, durable lease on life.Yuen sums up the two-year whirlwind of research: "I've never seen anything like this before. Clinicians and researchers are working together, and discovering such great results in so short a time - it's just amazing."Source: Eurekalert