by Dr Jayashree on  August 27, 2021 at 10:18 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Navigation Technology for Visually Impaired Developed
Researchers have developed a new navigation technology for blind or visually impaired called robotic white cane. Their system is described in a paper published in IEEE/CAA Journal of Automatica Sinica.

In the past, there have been efforts at developing robotic navigation aids, or RNAs, that use a simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technique. This involves the use of cameras to estimate the position of the RNA with respect to its environs and to detect nearby obstacles from a 3D point cloud map that has previously been generated.

Error in pose estimation can occur over time. This is not much of a problem for short journeys, but for long ones, it can break down the navigation function of an RNA.


To compensate for this, a range of solutions has been proposed, from the installation of Bluetooth beacons to radio-frequency identification chips (RFID), and constructing a visual map ahead of time. But building such a map is very time-consuming, and placing beacons or chips in the environment is impractical for all.

To overcome these limitations, researchers developed a computer vision technique that uses an RGB-D camera, a gyroscope, and an accelerometer to measure how the RNA moves and rotates in space.

This camera produces both a color image and depth data for each image pixel. The system combines depth data for visual features in the environment with the plane of the floor or ground, this reduces occurrence of pose error.

A statistical method is then deployed to reduce error still further. An initial estimated pose is used as a 'seed' for the statistical generation of numerous other probable poses surrounding the estimated one. These technological improvements in conventional white canes can also stumble over the effectiveness of their human-machine interface.

So, the team abandoned that approach entirely and instead designed a novel 'robotic roller tip' interface at the end of an otherwise conventional white cane.

This consists of a rolling tip like the end of a ballpoint pen, an electromagnetic clutch, and a motor. By engaging the clutch, the user puts the cane in robotic mode.

Switched on, the motor then rotates the rolling tip to steer the cane in the desired direction calculated by the onboard computer vision system. A vibrator in the cane suggests to the user in the desired direction via a coded vibration pattern. Having developed the prototype, the team are now working to reduce its weight and cost.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Night Blindness
Night blindness is a common result of vitamin A deficiency, which is preventable and reversible.
READ MORE
Blindness Due To Degeneration of Retinal Cells Can Be Reversed
Using gene therapy which reprograms cells in the eye to become light sensitive can help restore vision in retinitis pigmentosa.
READ MORE
Gene Therapy for Macular Degeneration
Gene therapy gives new hope for age-related blindness. Scientists were able to deliver the gene for a retinal opsin into the genome of ganglion cells using an adeno-associated viral vector. The blind ganglion cells were restored and became sensitive ...
READ MORE
Cost Effective Antioxidant - Zinc Supplement To Combat Blindness
A supplement with zinc and copper given to patients with wet age related macular degeneration slowed down disease progression and vision loss.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor