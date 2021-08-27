New Navigation Technology for Visually Impaired Developed

Researchers have developed a new navigation technology for blind or visually impaired called robotic white cane. Their system is described in a paper published in IEEE/CAA Journal of Automatica Sinica.
In the past, there have been efforts at developing robotic navigation aids, or RNAs, that use a simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technique. This involves the use of cameras to estimate the position of the RNA with respect to its environs and to detect nearby obstacles from a 3D point cloud map that has previously been generated.
Error in pose estimation can occur over time. This is not much of a problem for short journeys, but for long ones, it can break down the navigation function of an RNA.
To overcome these limitations, researchers developed a computer vision technique that uses an RGB-D camera, a gyroscope, and an accelerometer to measure how the RNA moves and rotates in space.
This camera produces both a color image and depth data for each image pixel. The system combines depth data for visual features in the environment with the plane of the floor or ground, this reduces occurrence of pose error.
A statistical method is then deployed to reduce error still further. An initial estimated pose is used as a 'seed' for the statistical generation of numerous other probable poses surrounding the estimated one. These technological improvements in conventional white canes can also stumble over the effectiveness of their human-machine interface.
So, the team abandoned that approach entirely and instead designed a novel 'robotic roller tip' interface at the end of an otherwise conventional white cane.
This consists of a rolling tip like the end of a ballpoint pen, an electromagnetic clutch, and a motor. By engaging the clutch, the user puts the cane in robotic mode.
Switched on, the motor then rotates the rolling tip to steer the cane in the desired direction calculated by the onboard computer vision system. A vibrator in the cane suggests to the user in the desired direction via a coded vibration pattern. Having developed the prototype, the team are now working to reduce its weight and cost.
Source: Medindia