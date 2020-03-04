by Ramya Rachamanti on  April 3, 2020 at 9:38 AM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Method of DNA Synthesis Helps Tackle COVID-19 Pandemic
DNA synthesis is transforming diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, and may play a vital role in halting the pandemic.

Allie Nawrat, Senior Medical Reporter at GlobalData, asked CEO and co-founder of Twist, Dr. Emily Leproust about how their new approach to DNA synthesis could help.

"My co-founder, Bill Banyai is a silicon expert, so when he looked at DNA synthesis he thought that it could be done in much smaller volume through miniaturizing the chemistry, because when you do that, you get much higher throughput at a much lower cost.


There is a tremendous amount of coronavirus research ongoing worldwide. Many companies have come to Twist, as we offer products in several key areas that enable rapid, efficient research into a potential pandemic like the new coronavirus.

We are supporting customers by making specific genes and gene mutants of interest; researchers are studying a wide array of genes associated with the novel coronavirus, as well as mutants that may make the virus more or less potent.

Secondly, we are making custom next-generation sequencing (NGS) enrichment panels that include portions of the coronavirus to monitor outbreak areas, and allow researchers to identify and target specific segments of the virus that they'd like to study.

Customers have [also] come to us with antibody sequences from people who have been infected, and [then] recovered, from COVID-19. We can make DNA sequences that encode segments of antibodies and variants of those antibodies that can be tested as potential therapeutic treatments."

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
DNA Finger Printing
DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.
READ MORE
Epigenetics
In the recent years ‘epigenetics’ represents inheritable changes in gene expression that do not include DNA alterations.
READ MORE
Genetic Testing of Diseases
Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury
Oxidative stress is a form of injury to body tissues due to increase in free radicals. If the injury is sustained it leads to chronic diseases.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

More News on:

DNA Finger PrintingGenetic Testing of DiseasesEpigeneticsOxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell InjuryCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake