medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Method for Cryopreservation Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 8, 2018 at 12:58 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The survival mechanisms of polar fish have led scientists at the University of Warwick to develop of a revolutionary approach to 'freeze' bacteria.
New Method for Cryopreservation Developed
New Method for Cryopreservation Developed

Synthetic reproductions of antifreeze proteins found in polar fish can be used to cryopreserve - or 'freeze' - bacteria. Revolutionary approach is more effective than current industry standard. The findings could radically improve storage and transportation of human organs, food and medicine - and advance laboratory research The new technique could radically improve the work to store and transport human tissue.

Researchers from the Department of Chemistry and Warwick Medical School have established a way to cryopreserve (or 'freeze') a broad range of bacteria using synthetic reproductions of the natural antifreeze proteins found in polar organisms. They found that adding the protein mimics slows ice crystal growth and stops them destroying the bacteria cells. The revolutionary method has potential applications within the food industry, organ transportation and medicine - as well as in laboratory research.

Bacteria are used in a vast range of processes including food technology (e.g. in yoghurt and probiotics), pharmaceutical manufacturing (e.g. insulin) and enzyme production (e.g. for washing powders) and they are routinely used in research labs to study infection and the fundamentals of living processes. The traditional approach to preserve bacteria used in nearly every laboratory worldwide is to add glycerol to the bacteria to reduce cold-induced damage during freezing. However, not all the bacteria recover after thawing and the glycerol needs to be removed from the bacteria to enable their growth and usefulness. The group has a particular interest in polar fish species which produce antifreeze proteins. The research team has demonstrated that synthetic polymers which mimic the protein from these fish are effective in doing the same job.

By combining two polymers to slow ice growth during cryopreservation, the researchers were able to recover more bacteria after freezing than using conventional methods. They also used less total additives, in some cases using just 1 % of weight (compared to 20 % typically used in traditional methods). The team believes this will transform how micro-organisms are cryopreserved and will build on their previous research into storing human cells.

Professor Matthew Gibson, from Warwick's Department of Chemistry and Warwick Medical School, said: "Bacteria underpin a vast amount of basic biosciences and health research, but their storage and transport is based on an old method.

"Our bio-inspired solutions, which we have also used for mammalian cell storage, provide a new platform to hopefully improve the availability and quality of bacteria, but with an easy-to-use approach which does not involve researchers or industries significantly adjusting their laboratory procedures."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Related Links

Does Cryopreservation Affect the Therapeutic Potential of Mesenchymal Stem Cells?

Does Cryopreservation Affect the Therapeutic Potential of Mesenchymal Stem Cells?

The changes in MSC gene expression associated with cryopreservation and exposure to the mouse lung have been published in a journal.

Cryopreservation of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Improved the Most by One Product: Research

Cryopreservation of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Improved the Most by One Product: Research

A team of researchers compared 12 kinds of commercially prepared and readily available cryopreservation solutions and found that "Cell Banker 3" out-performed the other 11 solutions.

Some Women Regret After Electing to Freeze Their Eggs

Some Women Regret After Electing to Freeze Their Eggs

Women are using elective oocyte cryopreservation approach to avoid age-related infertility, in the setting of a nationwide trend to delay the age of childbearing.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Health Benefits of Playing Football

Top 10 Health Benefits of Playing Football

Football for men or women promotes aerobic fitness to improve heart health and offers great health ...

 Top 14 Benefits of Magnesium Oil

Top 14 Benefits of Magnesium Oil

Magnesium oil benefits range from insomnia to blood pressure control. Learn how this oil can help ...

 Plazomicin - Drug Information

Plazomicin - Drug Information

Plazomicin injection for intravenous use is prescribed for treating complicated urinary tract ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...