by Colleen Fleiss on  June 21, 2020 at 7:49 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Machine-learning Model Helps Predict Cancer Prognosis and Survival
A machine-learning model developed by scientists helps predict cancer prognosis and survival by analyzing histopathology slides, stated new study published in PLOS ONE by Ellery Wulczyn and David F. Steiner from Google Health, California, and colleagues.

Citation: Wulczyn E, Steiner DF, Xu Z, Sadhwani A, Wang H, Flament-Auvigne I, et al. (2020) Deep learning-based survival prediction for multiple cancer types using histopathology images. PLoS ONE 15(6): e0233678. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0233678

Funding: This study was funded by Google LLC. All authors contributed to this work while employed at or performing work at Google. Most authors own Alphabet stock. Google did not have any additional role in the study design, data collection and analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript. The specific roles of each author is articulated in the 'author contributions' section.


Competing interests: This work was done while all authors were employed at or performing work at Google. Tempus did not play any role in this work. Most authors own Google stock and are co-inventors on patents for machine learning for cancer detection in histopathology images. This does not alter our adherence to PLOS ONE policies on sharing data and materials.

In your coverage please use this URL to provide access to the freely available article in PLOS ONE: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0233678.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
READ MORE
Quiz on Cancer
Cancer, is the second most leading cause of death worldwide. Cancer is not just one disease but many diseases. There are more than 100 different types of cancer. Take this quiz on and test how much you know about ...
READ MORE
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.
READ MORE
Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes
Did u know that simple changes in lifestyle could lower your cancer risks? Find out how!
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant