New Machine-learning Model Helps Predict Cancer Prognosis and Survival

A machine-learning model developed by scientists helps predict cancer prognosis and survival by analyzing histopathology slides, stated new study published in PLOS ONE by Ellery Wulczyn and David F. Steiner from Google Health, California, and colleagues.



Citation: Wulczyn E, Steiner DF, Xu Z, Sadhwani A, Wang H, Flament-Auvigne I, et al. (2020) Deep learning-based survival prediction for multiple cancer types using histopathology images. PLoS ONE 15(6): e0233678. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0233678

‘Scientists have created a new machine-learning model that shows promise in predicting cancer prognosis and survival.’





