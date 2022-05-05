New Link Between Antioxidant Levels and Dementia Risk

People with higher antioxidant levels in their blood may be less likely to develop dementia, or Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published on May 4, 2022, in the journal Neurology.



Antioxidants have been shown to protect against certain chronic diseases. One of the ways they may work is by preventing damage from oxidation, which occurs when healthy cells are damaged by unstable oxygen molecules.

Antioxidants Against Dementia

Antioxidants are natural or man-made substances that can prevent or delay some types of cell damage. They are found in many fruits and vegetables, and also in dietary supplements. Some of them are beta-cryptoxanthin, lutein, zeaxanthin, lycopene, selenium, Vitamin A, C and E, and so on.