New Implant Design Created For Rare Chest Muscle Birth Defect

by Rishika Gupta on  August 1, 2018 at 2:42 PM
Implants created using computer-aided design has shown good results in patients with rare chest muscle deformity, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the American Society of Plastic Surgeons journal.
New Implant Design Created For Rare Chest Muscle Birth Defect

The new technique provides good cosmetic outcomes and improves quality of life for patients with chest deformities related to Poland syndrome, according to the study by Jean-Pierre Chavoin, MD, of University Hospital Rangueil, Toulouse, France, and colleagues. They write, "The technique is simple, reliable, and yields high-quality results, and 3D CAD has optimized our reconstruction."

Custom-Made Implants Provide New Alternative for Treating Chest Deformity

Poland syndrome is a rare malformation that causes varying chest abnormalities, often with accompanying malformations of the hand. In these patients, the largest muscle of the chest (pectoralis major) is absent or underdeveloped on one side, causing visible deformity. Poland syndrome occurs in about 1 out of 30,000 births; about three-fourths of affected patients are male.

Chest reconstruction in patients with Poland syndrome poses complex challenges for the surgeon. A wide range of procedures have been used, such as muscle flaps or silicone implants made from plaster molds. In recent years, Dr. Chavoin and colleagues have developed an innovative, minimally invasive approach: using 3D modeling with CAD technology to create customized silicone implants.

The implants are prepared according to a four-step process. A thin-section computed tomography scan of the patient's chest is obtained. The digital data are used to create a 3D CAD model of the implant, "virtually correcting" the patient's chest deformity. A prototype of the CAD model is prepared using 3D machining and used to cast a rubber silicone elastomer implant.

After sterilization, the customized implant can be placed under the patient's skin by a relatively simple surgical procedure. The article on the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery websiteŪ illustrates the implant design and surgical procedure.

Since 2007, Dr. Chavoin and colleagues have used 3D CAD silicone implants to treat chest deformities in 68 patients with Poland syndrome: 46 males and 22 females, average age 26 years. To optimize the cosmetic results, most patients underwent additional procedures such as fat transfer (lipofilling) or, in women, breast implants.

Both men and women reported high satisfaction rates - more than 90 percent of patients rated their cosmetic outcomes as good or excellent. On a standard questionnaire, patient ratings indicated improvement in social and emotional aspects of quality of life. Some patients said they felt discomfort related to the implant during intense sporting activities. The implants and patient outcomes remained stable during long-term follow-up in 41 patients.

While most of their patients were operated on as adults, the researchers note that the procedure could be performed at younger ages - just after puberty - helping to avoid some of the psychological difficulties that can occur in adolescence and young adulthood. If the patient outgrows the implant, it can be replaced, or other procedures can be performed to improve the appearance of the chest.

Dr. Chavoin and colleagues previously reported the successful use of custom-made implants in patients with pectus excavation ("sunken" or "funnel chest") deformity. Since developing their CAD implant approach, the researchers have "completely abandoned" other procedures for Poland syndrome, each of which has disadvantages and limitations. They conclude, "Obtaining an excellent result remains difficult in patients with Poland syndrome, but 3D CAD has optimized our reconstructions."

Source: Eurekalert

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Sanatogen

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Cells from Pancreas Implanted in Liver Saves a 19-year-old

Doctors in Italy have successfully removed insulin-making beta cells from the pancreas of a 19-year-old motorbike accident victim and transplanted them to his liver.

Pairing Cochlear Implants Can Help the Deaf Hear In Stereo

Synchronizing two different cochlear signals from two cochlear implants, one from each ear can help the deaf, hear in stereo, just like normal ears, finds a new study.

Artificial Retinal Implant may Stop Blindness-causing Disease

Clinical-grade retinal implant made of human embryonic stem cell (hESC)-derived RPE grown on a synthetic substrate may have potential therapeutic effects on visual acuity, suggesting that it can be useful for treating retinal disorders.

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Delivers Ultra-High Energy Shock on First Fire

Unlike previous high energy ICDs, the new Inventra DX ICD stays completely vigilant and is able to fire off 42 Joules of energy at any moment

Achondroplasia

Achondroplasia is a rare genetic disorder of bone growth that causes short-limbed dwarfism. It occurs due to mutations in a single gene called the FGFR3.

Birth Defect - Genetic

Achondroplasia is a genetic disorder which is one of the leading causes of dwarfism

Birth Defect - Structural Defects

A structural birth defect means that a specific body part is missing or mal-formed during the embryonic development.

Birth Defects

Birth defects are abnormalities that occur in babies which affect how the body looks, works or both. They can be structural or functional in nature.

Birth Defects - Infections

Birth defects are abnormalities, which occur before the birth of the baby and can be caused due to genetic, environmental and other unknown reasons.

Club Foot

Clubfoot is a congenital foot deformity affecting the shape or position of one or both feet. Around 30-50% of the cases of club foot are bilateral.

Drug-Induced Birth Defects

Birth defects are abnormalities of function, structure or metabolism that are present since birth. Taking certain drugs during pregnancy can cause birth defects.

Environmental Birth Defects

Birth defects caused due to environmental teratogens like drugs, microorganisms or exposure to radiation are called as environmental birth defects.

Multifactorial Birth Defects

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives in brief General Info about About Multifactorial Birth Defects.

Turner Syndrome

Turner syndrome, a genetic developmental disorder in females is caused by a missing or incomplete X- chromosome. Girls are short and have dysfunctional ovaries.

