Artificial Retinal Implant may Stop Blindness-causing Disease

Retinal implants developed from human embryonic stem cell (hESC) may be safe for the treatment of vision loss caused by a type of macular degeneration, which is a progressive blinding disease.

The findings from the phase 1/2a clinical trial (which encompasses two phases of analysis) may pave the way to a potential new therapy for advanced



‘A bioengineered retinal implant made of human embryonic stem cell seems to be safe for the treatment of a progressive blinding disease known as ‘non-neovascular age-related macular degeneration’ (NNAMD).’ Here, Amir Kashani and colleagues examined the safety and efficacy of a bioengineered retinal implant, which they previously developed and tested in rodents. Their implant is composed of human embryonic stem cells that rest on a material and form a membrane, mimicking the RPE. The authors inserted the implant into the eyes of four subjects with advanced NNAMD and monitored their vision over the course of four months to a year.



The implant was well tolerated by all four subjects, who maintained their vision throughout the duration of the study (one even demonstrated an observable improvement in visual acuity). Furthermore, post-operative images revealed stem cells in the implants successfully integrated with the subjects' retinal tissue, and their retinas exhibited anatomical changes consistent with reappearance of the RPE. As a next step, the researchers plan to conduct larger prospective studies to further assess the efficacy of the implant for treating NNAMD in humans.



