medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Artificial Retinal Implant may Stop Blindness-causing Disease

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  April 5, 2018 at 3:51 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Retinal implants developed from human embryonic stem cell (hESC) may be safe for the treatment of vision loss caused by a type of macular degeneration, which is a progressive blinding disease.
Artificial Retinal Implant may Stop Blindness-causing Disease
Artificial Retinal Implant may Stop Blindness-causing Disease

The findings from the phase 1/2a clinical trial (which encompasses two phases of analysis) may pave the way to a potential new therapy for advanced non-neovascular age-related macular degeneration (or NNAMD, also known as "Dry" AMD). NNAMD is associated with loss of the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE), a membrane that nourishes and protects retinal visual cells in the eye.

Here, Amir Kashani and colleagues examined the safety and efficacy of a bioengineered retinal implant, which they previously developed and tested in rodents. Their implant is composed of human embryonic stem cells that rest on a material and form a membrane, mimicking the RPE. The authors inserted the implant into the eyes of four subjects with advanced NNAMD and monitored their vision over the course of four months to a year.

The implant was well tolerated by all four subjects, who maintained their vision throughout the duration of the study (one even demonstrated an observable improvement in visual acuity). Furthermore, post-operative images revealed stem cells in the implants successfully integrated with the subjects' retinal tissue, and their retinas exhibited anatomical changes consistent with reappearance of the RPE. As a next step, the researchers plan to conduct larger prospective studies to further assess the efficacy of the implant for treating NNAMD in humans.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Related Links

Age Related Macular Degeneration

Age Related Macular Degeneration

Age related macular degeneration is a disease of the elderly, wherein the macula or the central part of the retina gets affected, leading to loss of vision.

Best Disease

Best Disease

People with Best disease may be completely normal or may suffer from blindness in due course.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term 'diabetic retinopathy' refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Anophthalmia

Anophthalmia

Anophthalmia is a genetic condition where a baby is born without one or both eyes. Treatment is aimed at maintaining facial growth and improving cosmetic effect.

Retinal Detachment

Retinal Detachment

Retinal detachment needs to be treated as soon as possible for good visual recovery. Its surgery involves sealing of the hole or tear responsible for the detachment.

More News on:

Retinal Detachment 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Summer Safety Tips for Elderly

Summer Safety Tips for Elderly

Brace yourself for this summer. Summer in India is scary; the elderly especially are more prone to ...

 Cerebral Edema

Cerebral Edema

Cerebral edema or brain swelling occurs due to increased amounts of fluid in the brain and may ...

 Molar Pregnancy

Molar Pregnancy

Molar pregnancy or hydatidiform mole occurs due to an abnormal conception, that results in no baby ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...