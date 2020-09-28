New Hormone Therapies are Beneficial for Hot Flashes

Hormone therapy is the best proven method for the management of menopause symptoms such as hot flashes. However, research continues to identify the novel trajectories to estrogen therapy that minimize any associated risks.



Dr. Hugh Taylor from Yale School of Medicine will discuss some of the latest developments, including fetal estrogens, during the 2020 Pre-Meeting Symposium of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).

‘It is important for healthcare providers to understand that selective estrogen receptor modulators and estrogens have different biological characteristics, and some may even have benefits over others, increasing the opportunities for personalizing care for women.’





Dr. Taylor illustrated that estriol and estetrol have entered clinical use with new data showing favourable characteristics. Particularly, estetrol declines hot flashes and leads to favourable cardiovascular changes while preventing estradiol stimulation of the breast.



Estriol acts as a weak estrogen but can still prevent some negative effects of estradiol.



"In addition to the already-established benefits, there is also reason to believe that these fetal estrogens may provide added benefits that have yet to be fully explored, making them even more promising," says Dr. Taylor.



"This presentation promises to offer some great insights into the future of hormone therapy," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.







According to Dr. Taylor, a number of enhancements have been introduced in the past decade including new selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) and the use of estrogens together with SERMs to replace progestins.