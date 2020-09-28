Maharashtra's Coronavirus Deaths Decline

Maharashtra's coronavirus deaths dropped below the 400-mark after five days, though new cases continued to remain on the high, reports health officials.



The state recorded 18,056 new cases lower than the peak day's tally of 24,886 increasing the total from 13,21,176 to 13,39,232 cases till date.

‘Mumbai reported 44 fatalities, which took up the toll from 8,750 to 8,794, while the number of COVID-19 cases jumped from 196,585 to 198,846. ’





Against this, 13,565 fully recovered COVID patients returned home, taking up the total of discharged patients above the million-mark, much higher than the 273,228 'active cases' currently in the state.



There was one death approximately every 3.7 minutes and 752 new cases added every hour to the state tally.



Of the 380 deaths, Pune remained to lead with 46 fatalities, 44 in Mumbai, 32 in Thane, 34 in Chandrapur, 31 in Sangli, 30 in Satara, 19 in Nagpur, 12 each in Ahmednagar, Ratnagiri, and Nanded, 24 in Kolhapur, ten each in Jalgaon and Yavatmal - in the higher bracket.



Of the total 8 Circles, the Mumbai circle (MMR - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad) continues to be on the brink as deaths spiral and cases pile up.



Adding 380 more fatalities the death toll elevated from 35,191 to 35,571 now.