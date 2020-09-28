by Iswarya on  September 28, 2020 at 1:15 PM Coronavirus News
Maharashtra's Coronavirus Deaths Decline
Maharashtra's coronavirus deaths dropped below the 400-mark after five days, though new cases continued to remain on the high, reports health officials.

The state recorded 18,056 new cases lower than the peak day's tally of 24,886 increasing the total from 13,21,176 to 13,39,232 cases till date.

Adding 380 more fatalities the death toll elevated from 35,191 to 35,571 now.


The recovery rate declined marginally from 76.94 percent to 76.91 percent, while the current death rate stood at 2.66 percent.

Against this, 13,565 fully recovered COVID patients returned home, taking up the total of discharged patients above the million-mark, much higher than the 273,228 'active cases' currently in the state.

There was one death approximately every 3.7 minutes and 752 new cases added every hour to the state tally.

Of the 380 deaths, Pune remained to lead with 46 fatalities, 44 in Mumbai, 32 in Thane, 34 in Chandrapur, 31 in Sangli, 30 in Satara, 19 in Nagpur, 12 each in Ahmednagar, Ratnagiri, and Nanded, 24 in Kolhapur, ten each in Jalgaon and Yavatmal - in the higher bracket.

Of the total 8 Circles, the Mumbai circle (MMR - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad) continues to be on the brink as deaths spiral and cases pile up.

Source: Medindia

