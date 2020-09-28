India's Coronavirus Case Rise Due to Travelers from Dubai, UK: IIT

‘COVID-19 got induced into Indian states largely due to international travels. ’

"We used real-time data and explained how the disease got diffused from the global to the national level from January 30 to Apri 6, 2020. This will be a vital contribution to understanding the disease transmission in India during the early phase of the pandemic," she added.The research revealed that COVID-19 got induced into Indian states largely due to international travels with the very first patient traveling from Wuhan in China, where the outbreak of the disease was first reported.After that, the contacts of COVID-19 positive cases were located, and a significant spread was discovered in states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, and Karnataka.For the study, a total of 1,386 cases were evaluated, of which 373 were international, and 1,013 were national contacts.A significant rise in confirmed cases was reported in states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and, Delhi during the first phase of the nationwide lockdown, which spanned from March 25 to April 14.In this analysis, the metrics of social contacts reported that in the initial transmission phase, local connections were established mainly from countries like Dubai and the UK.Source: Medindia