India's Coronavirus Case Rise Due to Travelers from Dubai, UK: IIT
People traveling to India from Dubai and the UK have been pointed out to be the chief source of the spread of the novel coronavirus infection in the country, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Travel Medicine.

The study's research team used the travel history of infected patients from January 30 to April 6 as the main data source, and a social network was created representing the spread in the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The research was conducted by Sarita Azad, Assistant Professor, along with her student Sushma Devi.


"We used real-time data and explained how the disease got diffused from the global to the national level from January 30 to Apri 6, 2020. This will be a vital contribution to understanding the disease transmission in India during the early phase of the pandemic," she added.

The research revealed that COVID-19 got induced into Indian states largely due to international travels with the very first patient traveling from Wuhan in China, where the outbreak of the disease was first reported.

After that, the contacts of COVID-19 positive cases were located, and a significant spread was discovered in states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, and Karnataka.

For the study, a total of 1,386 cases were evaluated, of which 373 were international, and 1,013 were national contacts.

A significant rise in confirmed cases was reported in states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and, Delhi during the first phase of the nationwide lockdown, which spanned from March 25 to April 14.

In this analysis, the metrics of social contacts reported that in the initial transmission phase, local connections were established mainly from countries like Dubai and the UK.

