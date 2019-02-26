medindia
New, Highly Sensitive Test System for Anti-inflammatory Drugs Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 26, 2019 at 11:12 AM Drug News
The research team led by pharmacists Dr Jana Gerstmeier and Prof. Oliver Werz of the University of Jena has developed a cell model that enables scientists to investigate the efficacy of drugs in both inflammatory phases.
Drugs such as ibuprofen or aspirin that relieve pain and lower fever are among the most frequently used drugs worldwide. They are used above all for the treatment of inflammatory reactions. However, in spite of their indisputable effectiveness and frequent use, we do not yet fully understand the underlying mechanisms of these drugs. In addition, when these drugs are taken, serious side effects occur and again, the causes of which have also not been sufficiently clarified.

As the team's scientists report in the specialist publication, 'The FASEB Journal', they have succeeded in clarifying the complex effect of active compounds that are administered on the formation of endogenous signalling substances in immune cells during an inflammatory reaction (DOI: 10.1096/fj.201802509R). In the future, this will make it possible to develop new active drugs with fewer side effects. Working groups from Harvard Medical School in Boston and the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm were also involved in the research work.

Inflammation occurs in two phases

"Inflammation proceeds - roughly speaking - in two successive phases," explains Markus Werner, a doctoral student at the Chair of Pharmaceutical and Medical Chemistry of Jena University and first author of the study. During the initial phase, type 'M1' immune cells (macrophages) are active. They produce inflammatory messenger substances (prostaglandins and leukotrienes) from unsaturated fatty acids, which trigger typical symptoms such as fever and pain. After a few days, the second phase begins, in which the inflammation is resolved. In this phase, type 'M2' macrophages are active, which produce inflammation-resolving messenger substances from the fatty acids (called resolvins).

"Conventional drugs intervene equally in both phases," says Dr Jana Gerstmeier. "They reduce the production of both proinflammatory messenger substances and inflammation-resolving mediators." This alleviates the first acute inflammatory reaction, but at the same time it also hampers the second phase in which the inflammation resolves. "There is a risk of inflammation not being stopped and continuing to progress, so that secondary diseases occur." Ideally, drugs should therefore reduce only the acute phase, but not impair the phase in which the inflammation resolves.

The special feature of the methodology is its sensitivity

"For this purpose, we use human immune cells (M1 and M2), which we pre-treat with the drug to be tested before inducing an inflammatory reaction using pathogenic bacteria," explains Jana Gerstmeier. The messenger substances released by the cells are analysed.

The special feature of the methodology developed in Jena is its sensitivity: the inflammation-resolving substances of the second phase are effective in concentrations about 1,000 times lower than the inflammatory signal substances of the first inflammatory phase. Very sensitive analytics are required in order to be able to detect these substances, and the Jena laboratory is one of the few laboratories in the world to have mastered this methodology.

Source: Eurekalert

Inflammation

Inflammation is the response of living tissue to injury due to a variety of causes that call upon host defenses to eliminate the offending agent.

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Inflammation - Introduction We are uncomfortable when there is a skin injury or an insect bite and we notice the area becomes swollen, red, itchy and painful. These changes are part of the inflammatory response occurring to protect the ...

Chronic Inflammation Tied to Memory Problems

People who have chronic inflammation in middle-age may develop problems with thinking and memory in the decades leading up to old age, stated new study.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Tied to Inflammation, Organ Dysfunction

New study investigates the link between obstructive sleep apnea and inflammation, organ damage. The study findings suggest that obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS) promotes a persistent low-intensity inflammatory state.

Bursitis

Bursitis is the inflammation of the bursa, which is a fluid-filled sac that reduces friction during joint movement.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation

A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.

Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation

Foods like refined carbohydrates, sugar, certain types of fat, artificial food additives and alcohol can trigger inflammatory responses and are known as pro-inflammatory foods.

Torsion Testis

Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

