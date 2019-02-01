New Food Standards Came into Force on the Eve of New Year

New standards for foods including all pulses, organic foods, and honey have come into force from January 1, 2019. At least six months of the transition period is provided for food businesses before new standards come into force and the date of effect of new food standards will be January 1 or July 1, said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

According to the reports from the FSSAI, the microbiological standards for fruits and vegetables and their products, and the tolerance limits of antibiotics and pharmacologically active substances came into effect from Tuesday.



‘The new food regulations offer consumers with wholesome, high-quality food products with no adulterants and toxicants.’ It further added that food fortification regulations would come into force from July 1st and standards for alcoholic beverages will go into effect from April 1st, coinciding with financial year requirements excise laws.



The regulations for advertising and claims, packaging and labeling requirements for blended edible vegetable oils will come into force on July 1, 2019, the statement said.



The FSSAI also said that it had notified 27 new regulations for food standards in 2018.







