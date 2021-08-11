About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Factor Plays a Role in Health Risks for Women of Reproductive Age With Disabilities

by Dr Jayashree on November 8, 2021 at 8:57 PM
Font : A-A+

New Factor Plays a Role in Health Risks for Women of Reproductive Age With Disabilities

Women between the ages of 18-44 having some type of disability reported low diet healthfulness and low levels of food security compared to women of the same age who did not have a disability, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association𠏋 Scientific Sessions 2021.

While diet is a potentially modifiable behavior critical for women of reproductive age, limited research is available regarding the potential differences in women𠏋 diets categorized by disability status.

Advertisement


㜁omen with disabilities may face specific obstacles in improving their diet due to barriers related to their disabilities including medical conditions or physical limitations, as well as the availability of food,� said Andrea Deierlein, Ph.D., M.P.H., an associate professor of public health nutrition at the New York University School of Global Public Health and the study𠏋 corresponding author.

To examine the connections among disability, diet quality, and diet-related factors for women who are of reproductive age, researchers examined data detailing 3,507 women ages 18-44 who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys (NHANES) between 2013-2018.
Advertisement

A questionnaire about whether the women had serious difficulties with sensory, physical, and cognitive functions was used to determine disability status.

The Healthy Eating Index-2015 (HEI-2015) assessed the women𠏋 diet quality. The HEI-2015 is composed of 13 components, including fruits, vegetables, protein foods, whole grains, dairy, sodium, and added sugar.

Women also self-reported their diets by quantifying the frequency of eating fast food or frozen or preprepared meals; their participation in public food assistance programs; and/or whether they were the primary meal planner or food shopper in the household.

The analysis found that when compared to women without disabilities, women with any self-reported disabilities were:

� almost two times more likely (1.9) to rate the quality of their diet as 𢖯oor�;

� almost one-and-a-half times (1.4) more likely to have eaten frozen meals or pizza five or more times during the previous month;

� almost two times (1.9) more likely to report 𠁆ery low� or 𢡠ow� food security;

� almost one-and-a-half times (1.4) more likely to not use public food assistance despite being eligible; and

� one-and-a-half times as likely (1.5) to report someone else in their household as the primary shopper or meal planner

These findings of this study will increase awareness among health care professionals about the importance of evaluating and discussing diet and diet-related issues with their patients and patients� family members.

Researchers also noted several important limitations to the study, including that NHANES is a cross-sectional study and that most data were self-reported by the study participants. Information about disability cause or severity was not detailed.

The study𠏋 sample size was limited, and researchers could not examine associations of diet by specific disability type. Additionally, information about diet was based on recall of food and beverage intake from the previous day.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< New Symptoms Help Physicians Diagnose Pancreatic Cancer

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Lung Cancer Awareness Month (LCAM) 2021: Get Involved
Lung Cancer Awareness Month (LCAM) 2021: Get Involved
Benefits of Spirituality
Benefits of Spirituality
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Health Insurance - India Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy
Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy
A modified diet rich in Folate, Vitamin B12 and Iron is essential for the rapid rise in hemoglobin ....
Diet for Menopause - Foods to Eat & Avoid
Diet for Menopause - Foods to Eat & Avoid
Menopause is a stage when hormone levels decline in middle aged women. Right food choices combined ....
Protect your Health with the Bulletproof Diet
Protect your Health with the Bulletproof Diet
The high-fat, moderate protein and low-carb Bulletproof Diet aims to lay the foundation of vibrant ....
Link Between Dietary Intake of Plant-based Essential Fatty Acids and Death Risk
Link Between Dietary Intake of Plant-based Essential Fatty Acids and Death Risk
Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) is a type of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid present in nuts, seeds, ....
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close