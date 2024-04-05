About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
New Electronic Medical Record Tool Helps Detect Mpox

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 5 2024 11:49 PM

Diagnosing infectious conditions like monkeypox, particularly uncommon and emerging diseases with limited clinical experience, poses significant challenges. However, accurate identification of patients with infectious diseases, especially communicable ones, is crucial for implementing timely isolation measures to mitigate disease spread. In response to this challenge, investigators have developed and validated a computer program. This program can seamlessly integrate into electronic medical record systems, aiding clinicians in diagnosing mpox (formerly known as monkeypox). ()
The research is published in Infection Control and Healthcare Epidemiology.

Monkeypox
Monkeypox
Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
“We built a novel decision support tool embedded in the electronic medical record that guides clinicians on crucial features of the physical examination and on important questions to ask patients with possible mpox,” said lead author Jacob Lazarus, MD, PhD, a physician investigator in the Division of Infectious Diseases within Massachusetts General Hospital’s Department of Medicine, and an instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

EvalMpox: New Tool to Diagnose Mpox

The clinical decision support system, called EvalMpox, proved useful in patients presenting to medical care with a rash. Its utility was assessed in 668 patient visits from more than 100 clinical locations across Greater Boston, Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, western Massachusetts, and southern New Hampshire.

EvalMpox guided clinicians in asking patients about potential mpox exposures, about symptoms of mpox, and in performing a physical examination to look for the characteristic mpox rash. EvalMpox was then able to use these answers to classify a patient as “likely to have mpox” or “unlikely to have mpox.”

The investigators found that the patients deemed likely to have mpox had similar characteristics compared with patients confirmed to have mpox. These patients were then prioritized for testing, and they were significantly more likely to test positive for mpox than patients deemed unlikely to have mpox.

Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox
Introduction: Monkeypox is a rare viral infection caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of smallpox. It typically occurs in central and western Africa. Sometimes, small clusters or isolated infections are ...
“Our program identified nearly all cases of mpox diagnosed in the MGB system during the study period, underscoring the value of clinical decision support tools in assisting clinicians with early identification, isolation, and management of patients with communicable diseases like mpox,” said senior author Erica S. Shenoy, MD, PhD, Chief of Infection Control for Mass General Brigham and an associate professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

The tool also had a high negative predictive value, meaning that if EvalMpox indicated that a person was low risk for mpox, it was very unlikely that they had the infection. “The tool’s high negative predictive value is also important,” emphasized Dr. Shenoy. “While the importance of early identification and isolation to prevent risk of transmission of disease cannot be overemphasized, we also know that it is critically important to have efficient ways to determine when isolation can be discontinued, and to reassure patients that they are unlikely to have an infection.”

Monkeypox Outbreak Extends Across Five Indonesian Provinces
Monkeypox Outbreak Extends Across Five Indonesian Provinces
The viral infection of monkeypox has now spread to five provinces in Indonesia, said authorities.
Similar tools may help to assist clinicians in the identification, evaluation, and management of diverse infectious diseases now and in the future.

“Leveraging insights gained during the COVID-19 pandemic and the mpox outbreak, we are developing new decision support tools for diagnosing other emerging infections such as Ebola, Lassa Fever, and Marburg Virus Disease, as well as to support evaluation and management of patients with more ‘routine’ infections that impact delivery of healthcare based on requirements for patient isolation,” said Lazarus.

Growing Monkeypox Outbreak in Indonesia Prompts Heightened Alert
Growing Monkeypox Outbreak in Indonesia Prompts Heightened Alert
Indonesia's Health Ministry is on high alert due to 14 confirmed monkeypox cases since its first detection on October 13.
Reference:
  1. Separating the rash from the chaff: novel clinical decision support deployed during the mpox outbreak - (https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/infection-control-and-hospital-epidemiology/article/separating-the-rash-from-the-chaff-novel-clinical-decision-support-deployed-during-the-mpox-outbreak/E687214C19E81699ECE1500091CEE576)
Source-Eurekalert


