medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

New Drug To Treat Rheumatoid Arthritis

by Deepa Lakshmi on  August 24, 2018 at 7:36 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis was successful in Phase III clinical trial and the testing has been completed by an international research group led by Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin. This drug is effective in patients with moderate to severe disease condition who have shown less response to conventional disease modifying drugs. Results from this research have been published in The Lancet.
New Drug To Treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
New Drug To Treat Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is a painful inflammatory condition affecting the joints and tendons, which is typically characterized by periods of increased disease activity.

Prof. Dr. Gerd-Rüdiger Burmester, Head of Charité's Medical Department, Division of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, conducted a study to assess the efficacy of upadacitinib in patients with an inadequate response to 'conventional synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs'.

Upadacitinib is a selective inhibitor of the enzyme Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) and has been shown to be efficacious in this patient group in earlier phase II clinical trials.

By inhibiting JAK1, upadacitinib disrupts an important signaling pathway that is responsible for triggering inflammatory responses.

In the phase III study presented, patients treated with upadacitinib showed significant improvements in joint swelling when compared to patients receiving placebo.

Patients also experienced less pain and showed improvements in joint function. Prof. Burmester is very pleased to see this new tablet-based treatment produce such significant improvements in clinical symptoms.

"Our results prove that JAK inhibitors represent an effective treatment alternative in patients with long-term conditions who do not respond adequately to conventional drugs, and in those for whom biologics are not a good treatment option.

JAK inhibitors could help these patients achieve a quick response to treatment, allowing them to gain control over their illness.

The trial sponsor AbbVie is currently in the process of collating all trial results and submitting them to the European and US regulatory authorities for review."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that causes pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of function in the joints.

Fresh Insights into Joint Replacement Procedures in Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients

Fresh Insights into Joint Replacement Procedures in Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients

Joint replacement rates halved in rheumatoid arthritis patients in the past decade, stated study.

Rheumatoid Arthritis: Early, Intensive Treatment can Cut Death Rates

Rheumatoid Arthritis: Early, Intensive Treatment can Cut Death Rates

Early, intensive treatment of rheumatoid arthritis using glucocorticoids has long-term benefits including the normalization of death rates compared with the general population.

New Arthritis Severity Gene Discovered

New Arthritis Severity Gene Discovered

The arthritis severity gene discovery could provide a new pathway for treatment and a way to measure the prognosis of patients diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis -- the autoimmune condition.

Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy

‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.

Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial

Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial

Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Knee Replacement

Knee Replacement

Make sprinting a possibility! Relieve chronic arthritic pain by having a knee replacement done at affordable prices. Check out our list of world-class hospitals.

Oligoarthritis

Oligoarthritis

Most parents when told that their child has arthritis find it hard to believe it, as arthritis is regarded an adult's disease.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis is a condition of the lower spine in which one of the bones of the vertebral column slips out of its proper place and slides over to the vertebra below it.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Osteoarthritis Rheumatoid Arthritis Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial Oligoarthritis Spondylolisthesis Chemotherapy Chemotherapy Drugs Signature Drug Toxicity Knee Replacement 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Healthy Weight Gain Foods for Kids

Top 10 Healthy Weight Gain Foods for Kids

Underweight and malnourished kids are at an increased risk of infections and poor immunity. Read ...

 Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat is used to treat Fabry disease, a rare inherited disorder in adult patients whose ...

 Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease

Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease

Metastatic or secondary cancer or bone mets is a cancer that has spread from a different part of ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive