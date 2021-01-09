New Drug for Treating Severely Ill COVID-19 Patients

‘Beta blocker drug metoprolol might be effective in treating patients with severe COVID-19.’

MADRID-COVID is a randomized clinical trial conducted in close collaboration between the CNIC and cardiology, ICU, pulmonology, and biobank services at FJD Hospital. This pilot trial examined the effect of intravenous metoprolol administration on lung inflammation and respiratory function in severe COVID-19 patients intubated after developing ARDS.Randomized 20 intubated COVID-19 patients received intravenous metoprolol (15 mg per day over 3 days). later, they analyzed the inflammatory infiltrate in bronchoalveolar fluid before and after treatment and also monitored clinical progression parameters such as oxygenation and days on mechanical ventilation.Co-author Eduardo Oliver, a Ramón y Cajal fellow at the CNIC, affirmed thatThey also observed that metoprolol treatment in this clinical setting is safe, associated with a very significant reduction in lung infiltration, and appears to lead to very rapid improvements in patient oxygenation.Researchers therefore proposed intravenous metoprolol as a promising intervention that could improve the prognosis of severely ill COVID-19 patients. They also emphasize thatAlthough this was a pilot study and they need a larger trial to confirm about the safety, availability, and robust biological effect of metoprolol to use in young patients admitted to the ICU with severe COVID-19.Source: Medindia