New Discovery for Urinary Tract Infections and Kidney Stones
Researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) discovered vasopressin receptor stimulation for secretion of uromodulin protein into urine can protect against urinary tract infections and kidney stones.

Higher levels of uromodulin protein made in the kidney and secreted into the urine are related to lower rates of urinary tract infections and kidney stones and also associated with higher rates of hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

"The urinary secretion of uromodulin is associated with protection against many common diseases," says lead author of the study Azuma Nanamatsu.


Researchers explored this process in mice to test the effects of vasopressin induced increased cAMP on uromodulin secretion in a kidney cell line.

"This secretion only happened on the apical cell surface, which normally faces the lumen or external space in the kidney", explains Takayasu Mori, senior author.

The authors also discovered that this secretion of uromodulin can be decreased by treating cells with a protein kinase A inhibitor. All these findings published in journal Hypertension suggest that vasopressin/cAMP/protein kinase A signaling is important for the secretion of uromodulin from kidney cells into the urine.

This new discovery related to the role of urinary uromodulin levels in kidney disease and hypertension can be used to develop better therapies for urinary tract infections and kidney stones.



