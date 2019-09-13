medindia

New Dementia Biomarker Improves Risk Prediction

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 13, 2019 at 9:08 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Insulin-like growth factor binding protein 2 (IGFBP-2), a potential biomarker for dementia was linked to an increased risk of both all-cause dementia and Alzheimer's disease dementia, stated new study published in Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology. When added to a model of traditional risk factors for dementia, IGFBP-2 significantly improved dementia risk classification, suggesting that it may be a useful biomarker for predicting dementia risk.
New Dementia Biomarker Improves Risk Prediction
New Dementia Biomarker Improves Risk Prediction

Identifying individuals who are at risk for developing dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, is critical for the development of new therapies and interventions to slow or reverse cognitive symptoms. But current strategies are limited, both in terms of accuracy and the ability to incorporate them into routine practice. Unlike cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers that require a spinal tap, plasma biomarkers can be extracted from the blood, making their collection much less invasive and much more appealing.

Show Full Article


"Identifying biomarkers for dementia could improve our ability to predict a person's risk of dementia and his or her future outcomes," said corresponding author Emer McGrath, MD, PhD, an associate neurologist in the Brigham's Neurology Department and an investigator with the Framingham Heart Study. "Novel biomarkers could also inform our understanding of complex biological pathways underlying the development of dementia, help to more accurately define disease subgroups and inform future clinical trials."

Recently, researchers have begun to focus on the role of metabolic dysfunction and insulin resistance in the brain in the development of dementia.

In the current study, investigators measured levels of IGFBP-2 in plasma samples from almost 1,600 participants from the Framingham Offspring cohort. The team analyzed risk of dementia, cognitive performance and structural MRI brain measures predictive of dementia.

They found that elevated circulating IGFBP-2 levels were associated with an increased risk of both all-cause dementia and Alzheimer's disease dementia, as well as poorer performance on tests of abstract reasoning. Addition of IGFBP2 plasma levels to a model of traditional risk factors significantly improved dementia risk classification: based on the net reclassification improvement (NRI) index, 32 percent of individuals with dementia were correctly assigned a higher predicted risk, while 8 percent of individuals without dementia were correctly assigned a lower predicted risk.

The authors note that the Framingham Offspring cohort is predominantly Caucasian, potentially limiting the generalizability of the findings to more diverse populations. They were also unable to explore the association between cerebrospinal fluid levels of IGFBP-2 or Tau levels with IGFBP-2 plasma levels and cognitive outcomes.

"There is increasing interest in manipulating insulin sensitivity and IGF signaling in the brain to help target cognitive decline and dementia," said McGrath. "Our work suggests that manipulating IGF-signaling pathways via IGFBP-2 may be a promising therapeutic target for dementia prevention."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Dementia

Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.

Quiz On Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia. Participate in this quiz to find out how much you know about this debilitating ...

Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator

Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator is a tool to measure the level of Alzheimer's disease. It also provides tips to prevent Alzheimer's disease.

Brain Depression - Animation

Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Vascular Dementia

Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to manage its symptoms and lead a joyful life.

More News on:

Alzheimers DiseaseDementiaVascular Dementia

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Optic Neuritis

World Sepsis Day - 'Stop Sepsis, Save Lives'

Avian Influenza / Bird Flu
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive