medindia

Medications can Help Teens With Opioid Use Disorder

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 13, 2019 at 9:06 AM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new study has found that teenagers who misuse prescription or illicit opioids were found to benefit from opioid treatment medications.
Medications can Help Teens With Opioid Use Disorder
Medications can Help Teens With Opioid Use Disorder

An estimated 900 adolescents started to misuse opioid painkillers every day in 2017, and some of them turned to cheaper and more potent illegal opioids like heroin. Yet little is known about the effectiveness of opioid medications -- the recommended treatment for adults with opioid use disorder -- in teens who are younger than 18.

Show Full Article


The research team, led by assistant professor of emergency medicine at Yale School of Medicine Deepa Camenga, M.D., searched the scientific literature for studies examining the effect of opioid treatment medications on teens. Their review suggested that teens with severe opioid use disorder can be treated with the medications.

While there were only 14 reports identified between 1973 and 2018, they all favored treatment with one of the three medications for opioid use disorder: methadone, buprenorphine, or naltrexone.

The studies revealed that these medications increased the number of teens who remained in treatment, decreased their use of opioids, and increased abstinence, the researchers said.

"Adolescents with severe opioid use disorder may benefit from a medication as part of a larger comprehensive treatment plan," said Camenga. Only 2%-5% of teens with an opioid use disorder receive medication treatment.

The dangers of leaving opioid addiction untreated far outweigh the risks of the medications, they noted. More research is needed to determine how long teen patients should receive medication treatment, and how to keep them in treatment, the researchers said.

The authors emphasized the need to improve teens' access to treatment and the capacity of providers to care for this population.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

More Patients in the US and Canada Receive Opioids Post-Surgery

Within 30 days of discharge, nearly half of all surgical patients in the United States received opioids in excess of 200 morphine milligram equivalents (MME).

Depressed, Anxious Breast Cancer Women Likely to Use Opioids & Die Early

New study done on the implications of mental health issues in women with breast cancer concludes higher opioid use and reduced survival rates.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Loss of Taste

Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss or partial loss of taste. It can also be temporary or permanent, though the latter is very rare.

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.

More News on:

Drug ToxicityCannabisDrug AbuseDrug DetoxLoss of TastePainkiller AddictionPrescription Drug Abuse

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Optic Neuritis

World Sepsis Day - 'Stop Sepsis, Save Lives'

Avian Influenza / Bird Flu
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive