About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Data About Bipolar Spectrum Disorder Burden

by Dr Jayashree on November 20, 2021 at 9:20 PM
Font : A-A+

New Data About Bipolar Spectrum Disorder Burden

The lifetime total prevalent cases of bipolar spectrum disorder in the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, and Canada are expected to increase from around 23 million cases in 2020 to 24.2 million in 2030, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.54%, according to GlobalData, a leading data, and analytics company.

Of the eight countries, the lifetime total prevalent cases of bipolar spectrum disorder in Canada is expected to increase at an AGR of 0.81% between 2020­ and 2030, followed by the US (0.73%), and the UK (0.56%).

Advertisement


The latest report notes that the major drivers for the spike in the lifetime total prevalent cases of bipolar spectrum disorder in Canada are attributable to the age, an affected first-degree relative, and environmental deprivation.

Having other mental disorders, experiencing drug or alcohol abuse, and major life changes are also the other factors.

The prevalence of bipolar spectrum disorder varies significantly depending on the study population, diagnostic criteria used, and the duration of the survey.

Granular level data are scarce for this condition and therefore, more epidemiological studies that focus on sex-specific trends and ecologic variations in prevalence are especially needed.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Brain Diseases can be Detected by Eye Movements
Can Telemedicine Replace In-person Consultations? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
How Can We Keep the Brain Young?
How Can We Keep the Brain Young?
World Antimicrobial Awareness Week 2021 - Spread Awareness, Stop Resistance
World Antimicrobial Awareness Week 2021 - Spread Awareness, Stop Resistance
Plant-Based Diet - Effective Remedy Against Chronic Migraine
Plant-Based Diet - Effective Remedy Against Chronic Migraine
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Bipolar Disorder Loss of Taste 

Recommended Reading
Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar Disorder is a brain disorder in which people show "mood swings". Changes in the level of .....
Mood Swings
Mood Swings
It is normal to go through mood changes such as joy, sadness or anger every day, but when these ......
Can Adjusting Fatty Acid Intake Improve Mood in Bipolar Disorder Patients?
Can Adjusting Fatty Acid Intake Improve Mood in Bipolar Disorder Patients?
Increasing omega-3 fatty acid consumption by adding flax seed and fatty fishes like tuna and salmon ...
Antipsychotic Medications
Antipsychotic Medications
Antipsychotics are the class of drugs which help in treating mental disorders like schizophrenia, .....
Loss of Taste
Loss of Taste
Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss o...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close