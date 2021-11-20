New Data About Bipolar Spectrum Disorder Burden

The lifetime total prevalent cases of bipolar spectrum disorder in the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, and Canada are expected to increase from around 23 million cases in 2020 to 24.2 million in 2030, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.54%, according to GlobalData, a leading data, and analytics company.
Of the eight countries, the lifetime total prevalent cases of bipolar spectrum disorder in Canada is expected to increase at an AGR of 0.81% between 2020 and 2030, followed by the US (0.73%), and the UK (0.56%).
The latest report notes that the major drivers for the spike in the lifetime total prevalent cases of bipolar spectrum disorder in Canada are attributable to the age, an affected first-degree relative, and environmental deprivation.
The prevalence of bipolar spectrum disorder varies significantly depending on the study population, diagnostic criteria used, and the duration of the survey.
Granular level data are scarce for this condition and therefore, more epidemiological studies that focus on sex-specific trends and ecologic variations in prevalence are especially needed.
