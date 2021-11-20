New Data About Bipolar Spectrum Disorder Burden

The lifetime total prevalent cases of bipolar spectrum disorder in the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, and Canada are expected to increase from around 23 million cases in 2020 to 24.2 million in 2030, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.54%, according to GlobalData, a leading data, and analytics company.



Of the eight countries, the lifetime total prevalent cases of bipolar spectrum disorder in Canada is expected to increase at an AGR of 0.81% between 2020­ and 2030, followed by the US (0.73%), and the UK (0.56%).

