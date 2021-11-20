Can Telemedicine Replace In-person Consultations?

Telemedicine showcased its potential to become an essential element of modern healthcare during the pandemic but it will not replace in-person care, according to GlobalData, the leading data, and analytics company.
Moving towards digitalization in healthcare were many governments' agenda before the COVID-19 pandemic, but issues with the legislative landscape, reimbursement, and acceptance prevented telehealth from being fully integrated into healthcare systems.
In the latest report, more than 70% of surveyed physicians stated that they were planning to use telemedicine post-pandemic. These numbers were consistent with 2020 survey findings, the same percentage of physicians confirming that they would use telemedicine post-COVID-19.
Even though the use of telemedicine is expected to remain higher compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, there has been no change in the 2020 and 2021 surveys regarding post-pandemic use.
In both surveys, the percentage of physicians who expected to use telemedicine more after the pandemic subsides remained the same, which indicates that an additional year of experience in using telemedicine tools did not result in the physicians' increasing their usage rates.
Telemedicine is not a one-size-fits-all solution. While the use of telemedicine is well exceeding pre-pandemic levels, presenting a substantial opportunity for the sector to grow, the applicability of telemedicine must come first.
Considering healthcare issues, such as increasing cost, workforce shortages, and the burden of chronic diseases, most of the healthcare systems are likely to pursue a hybrid care model post-COVID-19.
For instance, in-person visits will be used for services that cannot be effectively carried out online or for patients who are more comfortable with face-to-face interactions.
