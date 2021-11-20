Can Telemedicine Replace In-person Consultations?

Advertisement

According to the survey data before the COVID-19 pandemic between 57%-62% of healthcare professionals used telemedicine to assess/treat their patients.In both surveys, the percentage of physicians who expected to use telemedicine more after the pandemic subsides remained the same, which indicates that an additional year of experience in using telemedicine tools did not result in the physicians' increasing their usage rates.Telemedicine is not a one-size-fits-all solution.For instance, in-person visits will be used for services that cannot be effectively carried out online or for patients who are more comfortable with face-to-face interactions.Source: Medindia