medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

New Class of Antibiotics to Fight Drug Resistance Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 9, 2018 at 1:48 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Odilorhabdins, the new class of antibiotics which may combat drug resistant, hard to treat infections have been discovered by researchers.
New Class of Antibiotics to Fight Drug Resistance Identified
New Class of Antibiotics to Fight Drug Resistance Identified

The antibiotic called odilorhabdins, or ODLs, are produced by symbiotic bacteria found in soil-dwelling nematode worms that colonise insects for food.

According to the World Health Organisation, antibiotic resistant is one of the biggest threats to global health today and a significant contributor to longer hospital stays, higher medical costs, and increased mortality.

The bacteria help to kill the insect and, importantly, secretes the antibiotic to keep competing bacteria away, said researchers from the University of Illinois (UIC) at Chicago and Nosopharm, a France-based biotechnology company.

To identify the antibiotic, the team screened 80 cultured strains of the bacteria for antimicrobial activity.

They found that ODLs act on the ribosome -- the molecular machine of individual cells that makes the proteins it needs to function -- of bacterial cells.

"Like many clinically useful antibiotics, ODLs work by targeting the ribosome," said Yury Polikanov, Assistant Professor at the UIC.

"But ODLs are unique because they bind to a place on the ribosome that has never been used by other known antibiotics," Polikanov added.

Further, the team found that when bound to the ribosome, the new antibiotic disrupts its ability to interpret and translate genetic code.

"When ODLs are introduced to the bacterial cells, they impact the reading ability of the ribosome and cause the ribosome to make mistakes when it creates new proteins," said Alexander Mankin, Professor at the University.

"The bactericidal mechanism of ODLs and the fact that they bind to a site on the ribosome, not exploited by any known antibiotic, are very strong indicators that ODLs have the potential to treat infections that are unresponsive to other antibiotics," Mankin noted.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products

Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products

Antibiotics like tetracyclines and fluoroquinolones used in the treatment of bacterial infections interact mainly with dairy products and lead to adverse side effects.

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hospital acquired diseases. Judicious use of antibiotics can control the problem.

Quiz on Antibiotics

Quiz on Antibiotics

Your doctor may suggest antibiotics at the first sight of an infection, but how much do you really know about these wonder drugs? Test yourself. ...

Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like boils. These can be easily treated using antibiotics.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Eye Infections

Eye Infections

Eye infection is a common problem that often causes pain and discomfort to the eyes. Common symptoms of eye infection include pain, redness of eye or eyelids, eye discharge.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and antibiotics to treat them.

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Enterococci are a group of gram-negative bacteria that mostly inhabit the human gut. At present there are very few antibiotics that are capable of treating enterococcal infections but research is being done on developing many more.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity MRSA - The Super Bug Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance Drugs Banned in India Antibiotics Eye Infections Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE) Boils - Treatment by Drugs 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pellagra

Pellagra

Pellagra is a disease that occurs due to deficiency of vitamin B3 or niacin.. Did you know it was ...

 Summer Safety Tips for Elderly

Summer Safety Tips for Elderly

Brace yourself for this summer. Summer in India is scary; the elderly especially are more prone to ...

 Cerebral Edema

Cerebral Edema

Cerebral edema or brain swelling occurs due to increased amounts of fluid in the brain and may ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...