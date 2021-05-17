by Angela Mohan on  May 17, 2021 at 12:02 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Decline in COVID-19 Cases For the First Time After April 21
COVID-19 cases dropped below the 3-lakh mark for the first time in nearly a month in India.

In the last 24 hours, 2,81,386 new corona cases were reported -- lowest in 25 days, and 4,106 fatalities, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

On May 12, India recorded 4,205 fresh COVID deaths, the highest ever, while on May 7, the country had recorded its highest ever cases of 4,14,188.


India's total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,49,65,463 with 35,16,997 active cases and 2,74,390 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,78,741 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,11,74,076 being cured from Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 18,29,26,460 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 6,91,211 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 31,64,23,658 samples have been tested up to May 16 for Covid-19. Of these 15,73,515 samples were tested on Sunday.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake