Decline in COVID-19 Cases For the First Time After April 21

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,49,65,463 with 35,16,997 active cases and 2,74,390 deaths so far.According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,78,741 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,11,74,076 being cured from Covid till date.The Health Ministry said that a total of 18,29,26,460 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 6,91,211 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 31,64,23,658 samples have been tested up to May 16 for Covid-19. Of these 15,73,515 samples were tested on Sunday.Source: IANS