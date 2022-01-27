About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Calculator Reveals Which Younger Adults are Most at Colorectal Cancer Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on January 27, 2022 at 11:24 PM
Font : A-A+

New Calculator Reveals Which Younger Adults are Most at Colorectal Cancer Risk

A new risk score developed by researchers can help identify men and women under age 50 most likely to develop a cancer of the colon or rectum, an international study shows.

The score, a number between 0 and 1, is made from a calculation of people's risk of developing cancers in either digestive tract organ based on 141 genetic variants (changes in the DNA code) more common in people with the disease. This so-called polygenic risk score is then added to a parallel risk calculation based on 16 lifestyle factors known to increase people's chances of bowel cancers, including smoking, age, and how much dietary fiber and red meat are being consumed.

Advertisement


Led by researchers at NYU Langone Health and its Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center, the new study showed that those with the highest, or top third, combined polygenetic and environmental risk scores were four times more likely to develop colorectal cancers than men and women who scored in the bottom third.

"Our study results help address the rising rates of colorectal cancer among younger adults in the United States and other developed countries, and show that it is feasible to identify those most at risk of the disease," says study co-senior investigator Richard Hayes, PhD, DDS, MPH.
Advertisement

Published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute online, the study involved a comparison of 3,486 adults under age 50 who developed bowel cancer between 1990 and 2010 with 3,890 similar young men and women without the disease. All were participants in research studies monitoring people for cancer in North America, Europe, Israel, and Australia.

Hayes, a professor in the Departments of Population Health and Environmental Medcine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, cautions that his team's tool is not yet ready for clinical use. Before it can be widely adopted, he says further testing is needed in larger trials to refine the model, describe how it can best be used by physicians, and demonstrate that, when used, the scoring system can in fact prevent illness and death.

Hayes says it remains unclear why the number of colorectal cancers is increasing in younger adults. By contrast, case numbers among older adults have decreased considerably due to advances in screening and increased removal of suspect growths before they advance to cancer.

Still, he notes, colorectal cancer kills more than 53,000 people every year in the United States. And it is for this reason that the American Cancer Society and federal guidelines now recommend the start of routine screening at age 45.

"Our ultimate goal is to have a predictive test for all people to gauge when they, based on their own genetic and personal health factors, need to start routine screening for colorectal cancer," says Hayes. Physicians, ideally, need a tool that can be used long before early warning signs appear, such as abdominal pain, low blood counts, and rectal bleeding.

The latest investigation analyzed data collected from 13 cancer studies in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Israel, and Australia.

Currently, more than 150,000 Americans are diagnosed annually with cancers of the colon and rectum.

Funding support for the scoring study was provided by National Institutes of Health grants R03CA21577502, U01CA164930, R01CA201407, P30CA016087, P30CA015704, P20CA252728, and T32HS026120.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< New Screening Method Answers Why Alzheimer's Drugs Fail

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
Menstrual Disorders
Menstrual Disorders
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cancer and Homeopathy Colo-rectal cancer - Management Colorectal Cancer Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Colon Polyps Colorectal Cancer Screening Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy Colorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema 

Recommended Reading
Diet to Prevent Colon Cancer
Diet to Prevent Colon Cancer
Diet and lifestyle play an important role in reducing the risk and delaying the onset of cancer. ......
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ......
Quiz on Colon
Quiz on Colon
Are you suffering from a migraine? It is possible that you have an unhealthy bowel. Strange - but .....
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now....
Colo-rectal cancer - Management
Colo-rectal cancer - Management
Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological t...
Colon Polyps
Colon Polyps
A colon polyp is a fleshy growth on the inside of the colon, also called the large intestine. In gen...
Colorectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum. Colorectal cancer is the third...
Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy
Colonoscopy is a widely used endoscopic procedure to screen individuals for colorectal cancer. It is...
Colorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema
Colorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema
Double-contrast barium enema is a radiological technique that can be used to screen individuals for ...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)