by Dr Jayashree on  July 9, 2021 at 7:21 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Artificial Intelligence Tool To Predict Diabetes Risk
A new artificial intelligence (AI) tool automatically measures the amount of fat around the heart from MRI scan images. The increased amount of fat around the heart is associated with diabetes risk independent of a person's age, sex, and body mass index.

The distribution of fat in the body can influence a person's risk of developing various diseases. Body mass index (BMI) is a commonly used measure that reflects the fat accumulation under the skin than around the internal organs.

In the same way, fat accumulation around the heart can be a predictor of heart disease, and other linked conditions such as atrial fibrillation, diabetes, and coronary artery disease.


Lead researcher Dr Zahra Raisi-Estabragh from Queen Mary University of London said: "Unfortunately, manual measurement of the amount of fat around the heart is challenging and time-consuming. For this reason, to date, no-one has been able to investigate this thoroughly in studies of large groups of people.

To address this problem, researchers from the Queen Mary University of London invented an AI tool that can be applied to standard heart MRI scans to obtain a measure of the fat around the heart automatically and quickly. They published their findings in the journal Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine.

This tool can be used by future researchers to discover more about the links between the fat around the heart and disease risk that can be a part of a patient's standard care in hospital.

The research team tested the AI algorithm's ability to interpret images from heart MRI scans of more than 45,000 people, including participants in the UK Biobank, a database of health information from over half a million participants from across the UK.

Later, they discovered that the AI tool could determine the amount of fat around the heart in those images accurately and calculated diabetes risk.

If the clinical utility of this tool is demonstrated, it can be applied in clinical practice to improve patient care. This work also highlights the value of cross-disciplinary collaborations in medical research, particularly within cardiovascular imaging.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Simple Test Can Predict Diabetes Risk Ten Years In Advance
Researchers have identified a protein in blood which can be used to predict a person's risk of diabetes several years in advance.
READ MORE
Artificial Intelligence Makes MRI Scans Safer for Patients
Artificial intelligence (AI) may soon make magnetic resonance imaging (MRIs) safer for patients by reducing the dose of gadolinium-based contrast agent, which is administered to patients to enhance image quality of the scan.
READ MORE
Machine Learning Offers quick, Accurate Results for Cardiac MRI Scans
Cardiac MRI analysis could be performed at a faster rate through automated machine learning. It helps to assess heart function within four seconds.
READ MORE
Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease
Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.
READ MORE
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
READ MORE
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.
READ MORE
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.
READ MORE
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetesDiabetic DietDiabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Insulin Delivery DevicesDiabetes and ExerciseStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender DivideSilent Killer Diseases